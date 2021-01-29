FormIt Pro: 3D sketching software for conceptual design

Available only as part of the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection.

Start with a sketch. Discover FormIt Pro.

FormIt® Pro is 3D sketching software for capturing your best ideas.

  • Create design ideas anywhere—on desktop or tablet, with mouse or stylus.

  • Go from concept to execution with sketch-to-BIM workflows and native Revit integration.

  • Sketch in material context and draw insights with site and analysis workflows in InfraWorks and Insight Energy Analysis in the AEC Collection.

FormIt Pro overview (video: 2:17 min.)

Why use FormIt Pro?

Capture design ideas quickly

Sketch freely and comfortably in 3D with FormIt.

Generate rich design data in conceptual design

Analyze design directions directly within FormIt Pro.

Reduce rework moving into design development

Use FormIt models as the basis for design development in Revit.

What you can do with FormIt Pro

Connect FormIt 3D sketches directly into Revit

Experience intuitive 3D modeling and seamless interoperability with Revit. Architectural design teams choose FormIt Pro in the AEC Collection to support seamless design, collaboration, and production workflows for teams working at any scale. (video: 2:04 min.)

Which FormIt is right for you?

Compare FormIt and FormIt Pro
Architect sharing a design on a tablet

FormIt

Get intuitive architectural modeling software in a free 3D sketching app with native Revit interoperability.

 

Architect sharing a design on a tablet

FormIt Pro

Access all FormIt capabilities in the free app, plus Dynamo computation, collaboration, and analysis features.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is FormIt Pro used for?

FormIt Pro is an intuitive sketching tool for the conceptual design phase. With site context, solar impact, and whole building energy analysis, you can make informed design decisions anywhere, anytime, and early in your design process.

Who uses FormIt Pro?

Architects, computational designers, and form-makers of all kinds appreciate the freedom of the the fluid freehand sketching tools and the substance of the data-rich conceptual design models in FormIt.

Is there a free version of FormIt Pro?

FormIt products are available as FormIt Pro with a subscription to the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection and in free versions as a browser-based, iOS (iPad only), or Microsoft Windows app. FormIt Pro is also available in a 30-day trial.

Which versions of FormIt Pro can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your FormIt Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account  after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install FormIt Pro on multiple computers?

With a subscription to FormIt Pro software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.

How do I convert my FormIt Pro free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy FormIt Pro here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a FormIt Pro subscription cost?

FormIt is available through the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. The price of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection subscription is  monthly, annually, or for 3 years. Please visit www.autodesk/collections/architecture-engineering-construction/overview to learn more about the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. If some of your users only occasionally use FormIt, consider buying tokens to access it for 24 hours at a time. Visit www.autodesk.com/flex to learn more.

See more

Support and problem solving

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.