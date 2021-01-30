How to buy
Autodesk Inventor Nesting software helps reduce cost while optimizing yield from flat raw material.
Generate multiple sheet nests with several material and packaging options.
Compare efficiency and costs in different studies to maximize job profitability.
Specify allowable orientations to ensure consistent grain direction for aesthetic support or crack prevention.
Include nesting tools to automatically calculate nests that save material costs and engineering time.
Produce your nests seamlessly without leaving the familiar Inventor interface.
Communicate a summary of your nesting study results with a detailed report for quick decision making.
Autodesk Inventor Nesting is used to create an optimal nest for flat components that produces a minimal amount of scrap after they are cut from the raw material.
Autodesk Inventor Nesting is used by designers and engineers who are tasked with producing an efficient nest for components that are cut from flat raw material.
Your Autodesk Inventor Nesting subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
Autodesk Inventor Nesting runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Inventor Nesting system requirements for details.
With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor Nesting software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Inventor Nesting here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Inventor Nesting is available through the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. The price of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription is