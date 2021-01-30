Autodesk Inventor Nesting: Optimize material yield with true-shape nesting tools 

What is Autodesk Inventor Nesting?

Autodesk Inventor Nesting software helps reduce cost while optimizing yield from flat raw material.

  • Generate multiple sheet nests with several material and packaging options.

  • Compare efficiency and costs in different studies to maximize job profitability.

  • Specify allowable orientations to ensure consistent grain direction for aesthetic support or crack prevention.

Why use Autodesk Inventor Nesting?

Minimize scrap costs

Include nesting tools to automatically calculate nests that save material costs and engineering time.

Get to fabrication faster

Produce your nests seamlessly without leaving the familiar Inventor interface.

Improve collaboration

Communicate a summary of your nesting study results with a detailed report for quick decision making.

What you can do with Autodesk Inventor Nesting

Automated true-shape nesting

Generate multiple sheet nests to reduce raw material waste. Optimize the use of materials in flat cutting operations.

Smooth workflows for creating cutting paths

Create 3D models of a nest and generate cutting paths with Inventor CAM, or export DXF™ files. Use DXF files in AutoCAD and other toolpath-making software.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Inventor Nesting used for?

Autodesk Inventor Nesting is used to create an optimal nest for flat components that produces a minimal amount of scrap after they are cut from the raw material.

Who uses Autodesk Inventor Nesting?

Autodesk Inventor Nesting is used by designers and engineers who are tasked with producing an efficient nest for components that are cut from flat raw material.

What versions of Inventor Nesting can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Autodesk Inventor Nesting subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Which operating system does Autodesk Inventor Nesting run on?

Autodesk Inventor Nesting runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Inventor Nesting system requirements for details.

Can I install Inventor Nesting on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor Nesting software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information. 

How do I convert my Inventor Nesting free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Inventor Nesting here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an Inventor Nesting subscription cost?

Inventor Nesting is available through the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. The price of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription is monthly, annually, or for three years. Please visit the Collection overview page to learn more about the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. If some of your users only occasionally use Inventor Nesting, consider buying tokens to access it for 24 hours at a time. Visit the Autodesk Flex page to learn more.

