How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Forma is a cloud software that offers powerful, yet easy-to-use AI-powered tools for pre-design and concept design. Architects and designers use Forma to:
Set up a geolocated project with real-world contextual data and model complex 3D designs in minutes
Use automated massing takeoffs and real-time environmental impact analysis to explore concepts and optimise for living quality and sustainability
Continue a detailed design process by fluidly connecting with Revit, Rhino and Dynamo
Improve design quality with a range of real-time analyses including wind, solar, daylight and embodied carbon.
With automations and contextual data at your fingertips, you can model complex 3D design concepts in minutes.
Quickly onboard to Forma and fluidly move to detailed design with Revit, Rhino and Dynamo integrations.
BLOG
Maximise the performance of your conceptual design studies with interoperability.
BLOG
Easily understand the carbon impact of your early design decisions.
BLOG
A new digital whiteboard that helps architects convey better design stories.
Become a sustainability ambassador and better meet your client and stakeholder expectations on environmental and living qualities with our extensive suite of environmental impact analyses.
Forma is easy to use, regardless of technical background. With a dedicated help centre, regular webinars, learning resources and an active community, you can learn in a way that suits you.
Create geolocated projects with relevant contextual data to use as a launch pad for new BIM projects.
Conduct initial massing studies to assess compliance with requirements and inform your design process.
Assess building performance and environmental qualities. Compare design alternatives and make informed decisions.
Document key metrics and project insights gained in the pre-design process to support initial delivery to the client.
– Lucile Poirot, Architect and Partner, Club
How long it takes to set up a project in Forma, reduced from half a day
Wayne Dunkelberger, Chief Creative Officer, BBA
Increase in efficiency through consolidation of tasks and software
– Axel Kristoffersen, Architect and Managing Director, PKA
Company growth driven by competition wins supported by Forma
The AEC Collection provides a cost-effective bundle of CAD, BIM and cloud software for those who design, build and make. Save big on Forma, Revit, AutoCAD and more in the AEC Collection versus standalone.
*Compared with purchasing included products separately
Connect your design workflow from Forma to Revit and back again, from desktop to cloud.
Win more projects by rapidly studying your sites with real-time key figures and design tools.
Customise Forma by creating your own extensions or use a growing library of third-party extensions.
The Autodesk Forma in-market offering is the first set of capabilities of the industry cloud for AEC. Forma provides powerful yet easy-to-use AI-powered tools to architects and designers working in pre-design and concept design. Available as part of the AEC Collection or as a standalone subscription.
Anyone who is involved in pre-design and concept design can use Forma. Whether you're an architect, urban planner or property developer, Autodesk Forma helps you make the right decisions during the planning phase.
The Autodesk Platform consists of industry clouds and a set of common, cloud-based services that will provide a single environment that connects the tools, data, and capabilities you and your partners need at every phase of a project.
Autodesk has released the Autodesk Forma in-market offering, an initial set of capabilities of the AEC industry cloud for pre-design and concept design.
The price of an Autodesk Forma subscription is
Autodesk Forma is also available through the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection. The price of the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection subscription is
If you have an active AEC Collection or standalone subscription, you can log into Forma with your Autodesk account. Login to Forma here.
Not a subscriber? You may be eligible for a free trial.
Are you a student or educator? Get free software for students and educators (US Site).
Buy Autodesk Forma here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Forma is also included in the AEC Collection software bundle. Learn more.
Visit the Autodesk trust center (US Site) to understand how we build trust, secure your assets, respond to security incidents, and protect your data.
Autodesk Forma has import/export support for a range of AEC software, including support for IFC and OBJ, as well as connections to Revit, Dynamo and Rhino.
Available data sources vary from country to country. You can find a breakdown of what is available in your market here.
On May 8, 2023, we released the Forma in-market offering, which combined many of Spacemaker’s AI and predictive analytics capabilities for early-stage architectural design and urban planning with many of FormIt's conceptual modelling tools. We’ve also added new capabilities such as expanded data availability and new analyses.
With many Spacemaker capabilities now available in Forma, we have retired the Spacemaker software, and existing subscribers were migrated to Forma.