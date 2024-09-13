Desktop Connector: Seamlessly manage your files

Connect your files to Autodesk Docs, Fusion, and Drive cloud services for efficient and intelligent file management, both locally and in the cloud.

What is Desktop Connector?

Desktop Connector seamlessly integrates with your device, enabling you to sync, manage, and access local and cloud files effortlessly. It preserves file relationships and references, ensuring design integrity and reducing errors. With Desktop Connector, you can:

  • Visualize complex file references

  • Maintain up-to-date project information

  • Streamline collaboration across your team

Desktop Connector Overview Video (2:07 min.)

Why use Desktop Connector?

Preserves file relationships

Maintain file references, reflect changes universally, and view data relationships.

Data accessibility

Integrate with your device to provide file access locally, through the cloud, and any Autodesk App.

Efficient and secure collaboration

Enable up-to-date file sharing across platforms while protecting data on collaborative projects.

What you can do with Desktop Connector

Desktop Connector can link files from your local device to Docs. 

Connect with multiple Autodesk cloud services

Seamlessly integrate with Docs, Fusion, and Drive to efficiently manage your local files across cloud platforms.

Visualize file relationships using multiple layouts. 

Visualize and maintain file references

Use Reference Explorer to manage references, identify errors, and understand file scopes.

Access files in AutoCAD through Desktop Connector  

Access files through any Autodesk application

Keep your files up to date across the entire Autodesk ecosystem.

Desktop Connector Resources

Help Pages

Gain deeper insights into Desktop Connector and find answers to your queries.

Desktop Connector Videos

Find tutorials for Desktop Connector setup, file syncing, features, and troubleshooting.

 

Stay up to date

Latest Releases and Versions

Explore the latest release of Desktop Connector, new features, and previous versions.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Desktop Connector?

A desktop application that streamlines file management by syncing files to the cloud while understanding design file relationships.

Who uses Desktop Connector?

Desktop Connector can be used by any user looking to manage files through Autodesk Docs, Drive, and Fusion.

How much does Desktop Connector cost?

Desktop Connector is free and connects to existing Autodesk cloud services.

What version of Desktop Connector should I download?

We recommend downloading the latest version of Desktop Connector. See latest version release notes.

What file types does Desktop Connector support?

Desktop Connector supports all file types supported by the relevant data source for each connector.

Learn more for a list of supported files and more information.

Which operating system does Desktop Connector run on?

Desktop Connector runs on Windows®. See Desktop Connector system requirements for details.

Which versions of Desktop Connector can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Desktop Connector is a free application and there are new updates around every month which are available for download. See latest version, or see historic versions

Can I install Desktop Connector on multiple computers?

Desktop Connector is free to download on various devices. However, to connect it to cloud services, you must have a license and be signed in to those cloud services.

Support and problem solving

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.