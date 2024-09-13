A desktop application that streamlines file management by syncing files to the cloud while understanding design file relationships.
Desktop Connector seamlessly integrates with your device, enabling you to sync, manage, and access local and cloud files effortlessly. It preserves file relationships and references, ensuring design integrity and reducing errors. With Desktop Connector, you can:
Visualize complex file references
Maintain up-to-date project information
Streamline collaboration across your team
Maintain file references, reflect changes universally, and view data relationships.
Integrate with your device to provide file access locally, through the cloud, and any Autodesk App.
Enable up-to-date file sharing across platforms while protecting data on collaborative projects.
Desktop Connector can be used by any user looking to manage files through Autodesk Docs, Drive, and Fusion.
Desktop Connector is free and connects to existing Autodesk cloud services.
Desktop Connector supports all file types supported by the relevant data source for each connector.
Learn more for a list of supported files and more information.
Desktop Connector is a free application and there are new updates around every month which are available for download. See latest version, or see historic versions
Desktop Connector is free to download on various devices. However, to connect it to cloud services, you must have a license and be signed in to those cloud services.