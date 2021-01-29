How to buy
Autodesk Factory Design Utilities software combines building and equipment data to create production facility layouts.
Plan factory layouts in 2D and 3D at the same time.
Visualize, review, and validate designs early.
Schedule equipment installation and commissioning.
Quickly reconfigure factory layouts to meet changing demand.
Coordinate complex data and processes to meet project requirements.
Reclaim valuable time with automation and data management.
Design efficient factories to reduce environmental impact.
Easily generate 3D models from DWG files. Centrally manage asset libraries and attached metadata so data is reliable and available.
Visualize building and equipment data in a single digital representation of the production facility. Detect clashes in detailed design reviews and simulate scheduling to anticipate issues.
Autodesk Factory Design Utilities is used to design and simulate your factory layout for optimal efficiency and throughput. It offers better collaboration with 3D virtual walkthroughs for key stakeholders and helps you to stay on time and on budget during the installation and commissioning of your equipment.
Designers and engineers use Autodesk Factory Design Utilities to create a digital representation of their factory layout.
Factory Design Utilities provides the flexibility to create and edit your factory layouts in 2D or 3D using AutoCAD or Inventor. Choose from a library of thousands of factory assets to drag into your design. Optimize your layout using material flow analysis tools, check for interferences, and schedule the installation of the equipment without leaving the tools included in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.
FlexSim is Autodesk’s 3D discrete event simulation software, and it can be used to model the operational processes in your proposed factory layout. You can run experiments to test your design under different conditions and find the optimal configuration of processes, staff, and resources. Use FlexSim to predict if your throughput will be on target before you build or re-tool your factory.
Factory Design Utilities runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10. See Factory Design Utilities system requirements for details.
Your Factory Design Utilities subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Factory Design Utilities software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Factory Design Utilities here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
