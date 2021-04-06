Autodesk Inventor Nastran: Powerful CAD-integrated simulation

Available only as part of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.

What is Autodesk Inventor Nastran?

Autodesk Inventor Nastran® delivers finite element analysis (FEA) tools for engineers and analysts.

  • Powered by the widely accepted Autodesk Nastran solver technology

  • Wide range of simulation study types for nonlinear, dynamics, heat transfer, fatigue, and more

  • Highly tested through a comprehensive verification program and documentation set using NAFEMS

Why use Inventor Nastran?

Improve product performance

Choose from a complete portfolio of powerful study types to help you optimize your design.

Reduce warranty issues

Go beyond linear static study types and analyze the effects of recurring loads in a fatigue study.

Decrease time to market

Analyze your designs early and often right inside Inventor to reduce the number of physical prototypes.

What you can do with Autodesk Inventor Nastran

Advanced material models

Include a wide variety of metals, rubber, and soft tissue material models in a single virtual simulation. (video: 4:08 min.)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Inventor Nastran used for?

Autodesk Inventor Nastran offers a wide range of simulation spanning across multiple analysis types such as linear and nonlinear stress, dynamics, fatigue, and heat transfer. It provides a consistent user experience and eliminates the need for multiple single-platform simulation technologies.

Who uses Autodesk Inventor Nastran?

Autodesk Inventor Nastran is made to work directly inside Inventor so that all designers and engineers will be empowered to perform simulations on their designs.

Which versions of Autodesk Inventor Nastran can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your Autodesk Inventor Nastran subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Which operating system does Autodesk Inventor Nastran run on? 

Autodesk Inventor Nastran runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Inventor Nastran system requirements for details.

Can I install Autodesk Inventor Nastran on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor Nastran software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.

How do I convert my Inventor Nastran free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Inventor Nastran here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an Inventor Nastran subscription cost?

Inventor Nastran is available through the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. The price of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription is monthly, annually, or for 3 years. Please visit the collection overview page to learn more about the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. If some of your users only occasionally use Inventor Nastran, consider buying tokens to access it for 24 hours at a time. Visit the Autodesk Flex page to learn more.

See more

Support and problem solving

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.