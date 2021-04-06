How to buy
Autodesk Inventor Nastran® delivers finite element analysis (FEA) tools for engineers and analysts.
Powered by the widely accepted Autodesk Nastran solver technology
Wide range of simulation study types for nonlinear, dynamics, heat transfer, fatigue, and more
Highly tested through a comprehensive verification program and documentation set using NAFEMS
Choose from a complete portfolio of powerful study types to help you optimize your design.
Go beyond linear static study types and analyze the effects of recurring loads in a fatigue study.
Analyze your designs early and often right inside Inventor to reduce the number of physical prototypes.
Include a wide variety of metals, rubber, and soft tissue material models in a single virtual simulation. (video: 4:08 min.)
– Dave Cote, Applications Engineering Supervisor, Rokion
– Bjorn Tore Edkerhovd, Engineering Manager, Mento Service
Autodesk Inventor Nastran offers a wide range of simulation spanning across multiple analysis types such as linear and nonlinear stress, dynamics, fatigue, and heat transfer. It provides a consistent user experience and eliminates the need for multiple single-platform simulation technologies.
Autodesk Inventor Nastran is made to work directly inside Inventor so that all designers and engineers will be empowered to perform simulations on their designs.
Your Autodesk Inventor Nastran subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
Autodesk Inventor Nastran runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Inventor Nastran system requirements for details.
With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor Nastran software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Inventor Nastran here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
