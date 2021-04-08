How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Fabrication ESTmep™, CADmep™ and CAMduct™ software provide an integrated set of tools for MEP speciality contractors. Estimate, detail and drive fabrication at LOD 400 (US site) for mechanical building systems with tight integration into BIM and CAD design workflows and deliverables.
Use manufacturer-specific content to generate better estimates
Create more accurate detailed models for installation
Produce sheet metal for fabrication
Gain insight into project costs with cost analysis and reporting and generate competitive bids. (video: 1.40 min.)
Create fabrication-intent models of piping, plumbing and ductwork systems. (video: 2.06 min.)
Produce sheet metal components and control the manufacturing production line. (video: 1.37 min.)
—Ken Luong, Project Manager, TDIndustries
—Jeff Knoup, Vice President of Operations, Mechanical Inc.
—Steve Sandefer, Project Manager, Miller Electric Company
Fabrication ESTmep, CADmep and CAMduct are used to estimate, detail and drive fabrication for mechanical building systems, components and parts to LOD 400.
MEP speciality contractors, including detailers, estimators, fabricators and installers, use Autodesk Fabrication.
Fabrication products offer integration and import/export capabilities with Autodesk BIM and CAD products for MEP design, including Revit and AutoCAD.
Fabrication Review is included in the download of the free 30 day trial of Autodesk Fabrication products CADmep, ESTmep or CAMduct. Fabrication Review will continue to function after the product trial has expired.
Your Fabrication subscription gives you access to install and use the current product release and 2 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Fabrication software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Fabrication here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of the Fabrication subscription is
Compared with purchasing each product separately.
The AEC Collection provides designers, engineers and contractors with a set of useful tools that support projects from early-stage design all the way through to construction.