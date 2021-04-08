Fabrication: estimate, detail, drive MEP fabrication

What is Autodesk Fabrication?

Fabrication ESTmep™, CADmep™ and CAMduct™ software provide an integrated set of tools for MEP speciality contractors. Estimate, detail and drive fabrication at LOD 400 (US site) for mechanical building systems with tight integration into BIM and CAD design workflows and deliverables.

  • Use manufacturer-specific content to generate better estimates

  • Create more accurate detailed models for installation

  • Produce sheet metal for fabrication

Fabrication overview (video: 1.29 min.)

A suite of tools that work together

Estimating in ESTmep

Gain insight into project costs with cost analysis and reporting and generate competitive bids. (video: 1.40 min.)

Detailing in CADmep

Create fabrication-intent models of piping, plumbing and ductwork systems. (video: 2.06 min.)

Fabricating in CAMduct

Produce sheet metal components and control the manufacturing production line. (video: 1.37 min.)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fabrication used for?

Fabrication ESTmep, CADmep and CAMduct are used to estimate, detail and drive fabrication for mechanical building systems, components and parts to LOD 400.

Who uses Autodesk Fabrication?

MEP speciality contractors, including detailers, estimators, fabricators and installers, use Autodesk Fabrication.

Does Autodesk Fabrication work with Revit and AutoCAD?

Fabrication products offer integration and import/export capabilities with Autodesk BIM and CAD products for MEP design, including Revit and AutoCAD.

How do I access the free Fabrication Review viewer?

Fabrication Review is included in the download of the free 30 day trial of Autodesk Fabrication products CADmep, ESTmep or CAMduct. Fabrication Review will continue to function after the product trial has expired.

Which versions of Fabrication can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Fabrication subscription gives you access to install and use the current product release and 2 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Fabrication on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Fabrication software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the  Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Fabrication free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Fabrication here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a Fabrication subscription cost?

The price of the Fabrication subscription is annually, or for 3 years.If some of your users only occasionally use Revit, consider buying tokens to access it for 24 hours at a time. Visit www.autodesk.com/au/flex to learn more.

Support and problem solving (US Site)

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.

