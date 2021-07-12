How to buy
On 7 September 2022, Autodesk discontinued the sale of new and renewal of Smoke subscriptions. You can no longer purchase new subscriptions or renew your existing Smoke subscriptions.
Flame Assist is a compatible, timeline-centric assistant workstation for Flame, a 3D compositing, VFX and editorial finishing software. Flame Assist provides the highest feature parity to Smoke. Smoke has a subset of Flame Assist features, meaning you gain additional capabilities by moving to Flame Assist.
Autodesk believes we can better serve your content creation needs by investing in building enhanced 3D compositing, VFX and finishing toolsets in the Flame Family of products.
Autodesk recomments moving to Flame Assist, a compatible, timeline-centric assistant workstation for Flame, used by VFX supervisors, CG compositing artists, 3D world builders, colourists and finishers for film and TV productions.
You can continue to receive technical support until the end of your current Smoke subscription contract. However, there are no more software releases, updates or fixes to Smoke.