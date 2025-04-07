XPSWMM and InfoWorks ICM are both software solutions for modeling and managing water systems and infrastructure. InfoWorks ICM is the most advanced and highest fidelity storm, sewer, and flood modeling solution on the market. It allows the modeling of entire urban cities or regional systems if needed.

One of the key advancements of InfoWorks ICM is that it supports terrain-sensitive meshing, unlike XPSWMM's fixed grid system, which saves time and improves model quality. Additionally, InfoWorks ICM handles large data sets and complex flow conditions more effectively across multiple catchments and provides more advanced analysis tools, including various infiltration methods and scenario management. Learn more about the differences between XPSWMM and InfoWorks ICM in this blog.