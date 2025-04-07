Heat map showing water flow direction and rainfall impact around a river in Autodesk XPSWMM

Autodesk XPSWMM: Integrated 1D/2D modeling for stormwater and wastewater management

What is Autodesk XPSWMM?

Autodesk XPSWMM is an integrated 1D/2D modeling solution for stormwater and wastewater management supporting urban planning, growth, and flood mitigation efforts.

  • Create 1D and 2D hydrodynamic models for detailed analysis of stormwater, wastewater, and combined sewer systems.

  • Simulate rainfall runoff processes in urban watersheds to understand and manage water flow.

  • Analyze water quality to mitigate undesirable overflows.

Why use Autodesk XPSWMM?

Integrated modeling

Combine hydrology and hydraulics to understand water flows.

Detailed analysis

Simulate scenarios like combined sewer overflows and urban flooding.

Regulatory compliance

Meet requirements of worldwide environmental programs, including the NFIP. 

Improved planning

Support sustainable urban planning and growth.

What you can do with Autodesk XPSWMM

Aerial view of a residential land development with overlaid data showing the impacts of flooding within the area
XPSWMM water flow simulation of a land development

Predict water flow in any environment

XPSWMM provides tools for simulating stormwater, wastewater, and floodplain hydrology and hydraulics. This helps in understanding and predicting water flow and behavior within infrastructure systems.

Aerial view of an environment with overlaid data showing the impacts and direction of water flow within the area.
XPSWMM integrated 1D/2D water flow analysis

Improve efficiency with an integrated modeling experience

Use 1D and 2D modeling to analyze complex interactions between surface and subsurface water systems, including overland flow and channel networks. Import GIS, CAD, HEC-RAS data, and more for efficient model building.

Autodesk XPSWMM resources

Aerial view of a river with overlaid data showing the impacts of flooding on the area

CUSTOMER STORY

What if Hurricane Harvey had hit San Antonio?

HDR combines data from ICMLive, HEC-RAS, HEC-HMS, and XPSWMM to model the impacts of a superstorm.

 

XPSWMM simulation software displaying a river on a GIS system with topographic terrain elements

BLOG

Get the most from your XPSWMM files

Take advantage of cloud computing by importing XPSWMM models into InfoWorks ICM with the XP Importer.

 

Aerial view of an environment with overlay showing the modeled sanitary sewer system

CASE STUDY

Improved decision making with more precise models

ISG relied on XPSWMM for many years, giving them the baseline data they needed to expand to new tools.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk XPSWMM used for?

Autodesk XPSWMM is a software application used for simulating hydrologic and hydraulic systems, aiding in stormwater and wastewater management, floodplain mapping, and river modeling. It enables the design and analysis of urban drainage systems, sanitary sewer networks, and natural watercourses, helping predict and mitigate flooding, optimize infrastructure, and ensure regulatory compliance. Autodesk XPSWMM supports integrated water resources management by evaluating watershed hydrology, pollutant transport, and the impacts of land-use changes and climate change. It is an essential tool for engineers, planners, and environmental professionals focused on sustainable and resilient water resource management.

Who uses Autodesk XPSWMM?

Autodesk XPSWMM is used by civil and environmental engineers, urban planners, government agencies, municipalities, consulting firms, academic researchers, utilities, and construction companies. These professionals and organizations rely on Autodesk XPSWMM to design, analyze, and manage stormwater, wastewater, and natural water systems. They use the software to predict flooding, optimize infrastructure, ensure regulatory compliance, and support sustainable water resource management and development planning.

What are the product tiers available for Autodesk XPSWMM?

Autodesk XPSWMM is available in two product tiers: XPSWMM Sewer and XPSWMM Complete.

 

XPSWMM Sewer includes:

  • 1D modeling for sanitary sewer networks (excludes river analysis and 2D flood capabilities)

XPSWMM Complete includes:

  • Integrated 1D/2D modeling for stormwater and sanitary sewer networks

  • Capabilities previously available in Innovyze XPStorm

  • All former Innovyze add-on licenses for GPU and multiple domains

Contact us for more information and pricing for these offerings.

What is the difference between XPSWMM and InfoWorks ICM?

XPSWMM and InfoWorks ICM are both software solutions for modeling and managing water systems and infrastructure. InfoWorks ICM is the most advanced and highest fidelity storm, sewer, and flood modeling solution on the market. It allows the modeling of entire urban cities or regional systems if needed.      

 

One of the key advancements of InfoWorks ICM is that it supports terrain-sensitive meshing, unlike XPSWMM's fixed grid system, which saves time and improves model quality. Additionally, InfoWorks ICM handles large data sets and complex flow conditions more effectively across multiple catchments and provides more advanced analysis tools, including various infiltration methods and scenario management. Learn more about the differences between XPSWMM and InfoWorks ICM in this blog.

Which versions of Autodesk XPSWMM can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your XPSWMM subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your  Autodesk Account  after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers. If you require older versions of XPSWMM, please contact customer support.

What type of subscription is available for XPSWMM?

XPSWMM Sewer and XPSWMM Complete are is available as Multi User subscriptions, and are subject to the Multi User terms and conditions included in the Software License Agreement  as well as any product-specific terms included therein.

Which operating system does XPSWMM run on? 

XPSWMM runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See XPSWMM system requirements for details.

