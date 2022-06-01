Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro: Collaborative water distribution modelling

What is Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro?

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro enables engineers to accurately model and simulate water distribution systems for planning, designing and operations.

  • Plan for short- and long-term horizons in a collaborative, multi-user workgroup environment, in the cloud or locally.

  • Analyse system operations to prevent outages, make capital planning decisions and implement network improvements.

  • Represent distribution networks accurately in record speed, including a wide range of pumps and valves, and simulate past, future and future states.

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro overview (video: 1:49 min.)

Why use Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro?

Collaborative modelling

Improve productivity with team editing of water distribution models with smart tracking, locally or in the cloud.

Powerful simulations

Conduct rapid analysis using the scalability of cloud, including modelling transient events and pump operations. Local simulation available.

Operational digital twins

Increase operational confidence through SCADA integration, real-time analytics with Info360 integrations, and detailed hydraulic results.

What you can do with Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro

Represent water systems accurately and efficiently in one collaborative environment

Automate connections to third-party applications such as geographic information systems (GIS) and telemetry, shortening model setup time while ensuring highly accurate model results for effective digital twins. Improve productivity with insights for capital planning and operations.

Model with reliable database operations for efficient workflows

Scalable, enterprise-access hydraulic models provide multi-user editing, version-controlled model tracking for conflict resolution, customisable user permissions, and data flags to keep track of changes in the hydraulic model.

Plan, model, and operate water distribution systems

Build, edit, and run complete hydraulic models accurately and simulate efficiently for any stage of the represented network infrastructure lifecycle, from planning and design to operations and maintenance.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro used for?

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro helps you efficiently conduct master plans, design networks (pipes, pumps, tanks), accurately simulate operations (pump/valve control, flushing, water quality, emergency response, leak identification), and conveniently assess network resilience (criticality analysis for both pipes and valves). Multiple users can access, edit and run the same network simultaneously using flags to track changes.

Who uses Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro?

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro is used by water utility engineers who manage water distribution systems aiming to provide a safe and reliable drinking water supply, and water resources engineering consultants who perform distribution system calibration and master plan modelling projects.

What is the difference between InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWater Pro?

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro is used by engineering teams who don’t require ArcGIS, especially if multiple modellers are in the engineering team. It also provides advanced modellers with the ability to explore scripting to automate model maintenance and the import of data from different sources.

 

InfoWater Pro is typically used by GIS practitioners looking to answer hydraulic questions. They can easily model water networks from within ArcGIS Pro that they are familiar with and leverage spatial analysis and visualisation tools.

 

Which operating system does Autodesk Infoworks WS Pro run on?

Autodesk Infoworks WS Pro runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See InfoWorks WS Pro system requirements for details.

Can models be accessed across teams?

More than one user, whether on the same team or across teams, can access the same master database and work on the same network simultaneously. The master database provides a flexible hierarchy for managing model data and offers comprehensive database management facilities, which lets the end users organise their work logically and efficiently. The person who creates a database can assign varying levels of rights to other users, and it is possible to set up granularity within a database.

Which versions of InfoWorks WS Pro can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your InfoWorks WS Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install InfoWorks WS Pro on multiple computers?

With a subscription to InfoWorks WS Pro software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US site).

