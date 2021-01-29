Autodesk Insight: Flexible, open, and customizable Total Carbon Analysis for architects 

Make the shift to low-carbon design with the next generation of sustainability tools

Autodesk Insight integrates with Autodesk Revit to offer:

  • Flexible dashboards for evaluating embodied and operational carbon

  • Simulation, iteration, and visual comparison of carbon reduction scenarios from early-stage design through design development

  • Default and custom metrics for measuring carbon impacts, trade-offs, and offsets between embodied and operational carbon

Insight accounts for carbon impacts of Revit Energy Analytical Model

What you can do with Autodesk Insight 

Visualize operational and embodied carbon data from Revit

Assess and visualize carbon impacts in a BIM workflow

With tools for measuring embodied and operational carbon in architectural design, Insight helps architects visualize opportunities for carbon reduction and track impacts as their designs develop in Revit.

Insight factors carbon sources by material, construction, and accounts for offsets

Create custom metrics to target carbon mitigation strategies

Insight supports integrated analysis of building form and orientation, envelope design, internal loads and HVAC systems, material types and quantities, renewable offsets, energy costs, and more factors you define.

Autodesk Insight resources 

WEBINAR

Get to know Autodesk Insight at AU

Watch the recording of “Total Carbon Data, Analysis, and Insights” from Autodesk University 2023.

TUTORIAL

Learn to use Insight with Revit

Follow a self-guided tutorial for preparing the Revit Energy Analytical model for use in Insight.

 

BLOG

See what’s new for Autodesk Insight 

Learn about the evolution of the next generation of Insight toward Total Carbon Analysis for architects.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Insight used for?

Autodesk Insight supports total carbon analysis for architectural design. Architects and design teams use Insight to track embodied and operational carbon through flexible and open dashboards and metrics. Using Autodesk Insight, architects can run carbon simulations and scenarios, seeing the breakdown of different design decisions across factors they define – like the performance of the HVAC system, form and orientation of the building, envelope design, materials, lighting and electrical loads, and more. Architects can factor in data like energy costs and renewable offsets to come to a holistic understanding of sound and optimized design approaches for lower carbon.

Who uses Autodesk Insight?

Architects are the primary users of Autodesk Insight, but BIM modelers, sustainability consultants, MEP engineers, and others can all use Insight to measure the carbon impacts of their work. Because Insight relies on data created in the Revit Energy Analytical Model, architects typically benefit the most from an early and comprehensive view of a building’s footprint and potential carbon impacts.

What is the difference between embodied carbon analysis in Autodesk Forma and embodied and operational carbon analysis in Autodesk Insight?

Autodesk Forma provides real-time, embodied carbon data in context at the planning stages of building design. Its strength is in providing directional views about embodied carbon choices for major building systems, such as building construction type or facade system. Autodesk Insight, through connection to and analysis of the Revit Energy Analytical Model, supports more detailed and rigorous evaluation and carbon simulation, and a more complete and fine-grained picture of a building design’s potential carbon impacts.