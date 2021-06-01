Autodesk Fusion extensions

Unlock advanced capabilities with Autodesk Fusion extensions

Create better products with enhanced workflows tailored to your business on one platform.

What is an Autodesk Fusion extension?

Extensions allow you to unlock advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion.

  • Gain access to capabilities such as complex machining strategies, generative design and additive manufacturing workflows.

  • Customise your experience to align with project timelines through monthly and annual subscription options.

Autodesk Fusion extensions overview

Autodesk Fusion extensions

Add extensions with flexible subscription options to fit your project budget.

Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication and metals-based additive manufacturing.

 

/year

Fusion Simulation Extension

Optimise part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection moulding and more.

 

/year

Fusion Design Extension

Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.

 

/year

Fusion Signal Integrity Extension

Optimise PCB design electromagnetic performance by controlling the impedance of every critical transmission line.

 

/year

Fusion Manage Extension

Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering and bill of materials management.

 

/year

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing and Design offerings

The best value offering for advanced tools to extend your capabilities of Autodesk Fusion.

Fusion 360 for Manufacturing

Fusion for Manufacturing

Our best value software combines core capabilities in Autodesk Fusion with professional-grade tools in the Manufacturing Extension for 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet-metal fabrication and more.

 

/year

Fusion 360 for Product Design

Fusion for Design

Gain access to advanced design and simulation tools for Autodesk Fusion, along with change management tools throughout your product development process.

 

/year

Autodesk Fusion extensions FAQs

Are Autodesk Fusion extensions add-ins?

Autodesk Fusion extensions are not add-ins or add-ons. Autodesk Fusion extensions allow you to unlock advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhanced workflows tailored to your business needs.

How do I begin a free trial of a Autodesk Fusion extension?

A 14-day, free trial is available for the Machining Extension, Product Design Extension, Simulation Extension, Nesting & Fabrication Extension, Additive Build Extension and Generative Design Extension. Click here to download a free trial.

What is the cost of an Autodesk Fusion extension?

Autodesk Fusion extensions come with flexible payment terms, including monthly and annual subscriptions, as well as cloud credit options. An Autodesk Fusion subscription is required in order to access all Autodesk Fusion extensions.

What is the Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension?

The Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension allows you to extend the core CAM capabilities of Autodesk Fusion with access to advanced manufacturing technologies including 3- and 5-axis machining strategies, toolpath optimisation and process automation.

What is the Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension?

The Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension offers access to extended data management functionality for engineering change orders, release management, automated part numbering and more.

What is the Autodesk Fusion Design Extension?

The Autodesk Fusion Design Extension unlocks access to advanced 3D design and modelling tools that simplify the product development process and enable an automated approach to creating complex product designs.

What is the Autodesk Fusion Signal Integrity Extension?

The Autodesk Fusion Signal Integrity Extension is a cost-option simulation service powered by Ansys technology that, when purchased, unlocks insights into the PCB design impacts on performance through information around signal length, impedance, inductance, resistance, delay and more. Extensions provide a flexible, cost-effective way for you to access more advanced technology in line with your changing business needs.

What is the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension?

The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension is a set of simulation study types to help you investigate the feasibility of manufacturing your 3D design. Understand how it may perform under real-life conditions before manufacturing anything. Analyse the performance and manufacturability of your 3D models to ensure that they will meet the demands of real world situations with structural, thermal and explicit simulation tools. The Simulation Extension includes injection moulding simulation studies to help you gain plastic injection moulding manufacturing insights.

Can I install Autodesk Fusion on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Autodesk Fusion software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Autodesk Fusion free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Fusion here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a Autodesk Fusion subscription cost? 

The price of an annual Autodesk Fusion subscription is  and the price of a monthly Autodesk Fusion subscription is . The price of a 3-year Autodesk Fusion subscription is .  If you have infrequent users and are interested in a pay-as-you-go option, please visit www.autodesk.com/au/flex to learn more.

