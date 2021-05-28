How to buy
DWG is a technology environment that includes the capability to mold, render, draw, annotate, and measure. It is also a reference to .dwg, the native file format for AutoCAD and many other CAD software products.
Autodesk created .dwg in 1982 with the very first launch of AutoCAD software. DWG files contain all the information that a user enters in a CAD drawing. This data can include:
Designs
Geometric data
Maps and photos
Free DWG viewing including cloud files. 30-day trial to create and edit. Use familiar AutoCAD drafting tools online in a simplified interface, with no installation required. Access, create, and update DWG™ files anytime, anywhere. Bring teams together to review and edit CAD drawings via quick collaboration with AutoCAD users on designs.
Versions of DWG TrueView prior to DWG TrueView 2025 are subject to the terms and conditions of the end-user license agreement that accompanies download of the software. DWG TrueView 2025 and later are subject to the Autodesk Terms of Use found here: https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/en/general-terms (including the “Viewers” section in the Offering Types & Benefits tab)