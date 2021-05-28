View and convert 2D and 3D DWG files for free

DWG is a technology environment that includes the capability to mold, render, draw, annotate, and measure. It is also a reference to .dwg, the native file format for AutoCAD and many other CAD software products.

Autodesk created .dwg in 1982 with the very first launch of AutoCAD software. DWG files contain all the information that a user enters in a CAD drawing. This data can include:

  • Designs

  • Geometric data

  • Maps and photos

