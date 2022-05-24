To start with Info360 Insight, log in to info360.com using your Autodesk account credentials and your company domain name. Ensure there's a valid Info360 Insight product subscription for your team on your Autodesk account, and that you are assigned as an Admin. Then, create a hub for your team from the Autodesk Account (manage.autodesk.com). If multiple teams exist, each requires a hub. Once the hub is created and Info360 Insight activated, you will be redirected to the Info360 Insight page.

