The Autodesk AEC Collection gives designers, engineers and construction professionals the tools and integrated workflows to create with ease, explore what's possible and build with confidence.

 

AEC Collection capabilities for architects

Design

Create high-quality, high-performing designs with a range of conceptual and detailed design tools.

Simulate

Make data-driven insights the foundation for your design approach with powerful, fast performance and environmental analytics.

Manage

Connect workflows, improve BIM project delivery, and unify design and construction data to review and coordinate projects.

Save on the products you need with the AEC Collection

Discover the toolkit that expands your skill set. Top design products plus additional products for analysis and simulation, visualisation, reality capture, detailing and automation.

Selected products Stand-alone price Compare to the collection
A$2,945/year

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more

A$4,225/year
A$2,175/year
Total price A$9,345/year A$5,165/year

Save A$4,180/year

Exclusive to the AEC Collection

Autodesk Docs user interface showing design review functionality

Streamline design reviews

Save time and stay organised with cloud-based review and approval workflows.

 

Saving files in Autodesk Docs

Common data environment

Simplify collaboration and data management with Autodesk Docs' cloud-based CDE to ISO 19650 standards.

 

Autodesk Docs user interface showing issue management

Centralised issue management

Merge data and issues from AutoCAD, Revit, Navisworks Manage and more into one centralised database.

 

Working between Revit and Civil 3D

Fluid collaboration with civil engineers

Connect workflow to Civil 3D to create cloud-based comparisons, improving discussions between architects and civil engineers.

 

Conduct rapid massing studies in Autodesk Forma (video: 2:56 min.)

New to the AEC Collection: Autodesk Forma

Use conceptual design and modelling capabilities, real-time analytics and automations to make solid foundations for your projects.

The AEC Collection capabilities for structural engineers

Design

Create more resilient, constructible designs that are detailed, coordinated and connected to BIM.

Analyse

Evaluate the behaviour of a wide variety of structures to verify safety, reliability, and compliance with local regulations.

Detail

Transition from design to detailed models while respecting both perspectives and following local code requirements.

Save on the products you need with the AEC Collection

Selected products Stand-alone price Compare to the collection
A$4,225/year

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more

A$2,945/year
A$3,685/year
Total price A$10,855/year A$5,165/year

Save A$5,690/year

“The big difference is the amount of clashes and mistakes we’re able to catch with this 3D software.”

—Dominick Paradis, Design Engineer, Canam

The AEC Collection capabilities for MEP engineers

Design

Adopt connected and integrated workflows in a dynamic BIM environment to make MEP systems more functional and efficient.

Analyse

Combine analysis capabilities and technology to optimise your MEP systems and adhere to the highest industry standards.

Detail

Integrate your MEP project’s design with more detailed components for fabrication-ready outcomes.

Save on the products you need with the AEC Collection

Selected products Stand-alone price Compare to the collection
A$2,945/year

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more

A$4,225/year
A$1,715/year
Total price A$8,885/year A$5,165/year

Save A$3,720/year

“Number one is being able to design everything in Revit and be able to use that model in multiple operational units – engineering, coordination and estimating. Everything now is more real-time, everything’s a lot quicker when we need responses to pricing, to design changes.”

—Ken Luong, Senior Project Manager, TDIndustries

The AEC Collection capabilities for civil engineers

Analyse and visualise

Design

Create detailed designs or models with geospatial context, and document your infrastructure projects to meet required standards.

Analyse and visualise

Improve design quality with analysis and simulations tools to build resilient infrastructure. Visualise your design intent.

Collaborate

Improve coordination across multi-discipline teams and reduce rework with a centralised common data environment.

Save on the products you need with the AEC Collection

Selected products Stand-alone price Compare to the collection
A$4,035/year

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more

A$3,030/year
A$565/year
Total price A$7,630/year A$5,165/year

Save A$2,465/year

Exclusive to the AEC Collection

Visualisation of structure surface analysis

Bridge analysis

Manage bridge design project complexity with automation, analysis and code compliance.

 

Civil 3D user interface showing truck swept path analysis

Vehicle swept path analysis

Improve design quality with a set of transportation tools for swept paths, parking and roundabouts. 

 

Point cloud of road with feature lines

Linear feature extraction

Automatically extract vector elements, 3D objects, alignments and feature lines directly from the cloud.

Gain a competitive edge with BIM and GIS integration

Design resilient infrastructure for today and the future with direct integration of your BIM and GIS data.

Multiple applications within the AEC Collection have direct integration with Esri’s ArcGIS.

The AEC Collection capabilities for construction professionals

Construction management

Structural fabrication

Create comprehensive shop deliverables with automated design to detailing workflows for concrete and steel structures fabrication.

MEP fabrication

Use BIM-based workflows to exchange shared data between design intent and detailing for fabrication.

Construction management

Rapidly move from design intent to construction without compromising quality so you can build with confidence.

Save on the products you need with the AEC Collection

Take advantage of BIM, CAD, and cloud-based document management tools in the AEC Collection that help you design and build with efficiency, precision and quality.

Selected products Stand-alone price Compare to the collection
A$2,945/year

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more

A$4,225/year
A$3,980/year
Total price A$11,150/year A$5,165/year

Save A$5,985/year

The ROI of BIM workflows in the AEC Collection

64%

Reduced rework during construction

51%

Improved schedule control

52%

Better win rate with BIM

*In 2021, Autodesk gathered data from 290+ contractors across the AEC industry to gauge the status of digital transformation and their perceived value of BIM.

The value of BIM workflows in construction

Construction firms of all sizes are realising meaningful and measurable benefits using BIM workflows available in the AEC Collection.

