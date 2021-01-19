How to buy
Autodesk Inventor 3D CAD software provides mechanical design, documentation and simulation tools.
A powerful blend of parametric, direct, freeform and
rules-based design.
Integrated tools for machine design, sheet metal, frame
design, tube and pipe, cable and harness and more.
Powerful Model-Based Definition for embedding manufacturing information directly in the 3D model.
Use powerful 3D modelling and simulation capabilities to design and optimise for product performance.
Create customisable design configurations quickly and automate common tasks.
Connect your designs with incoming customer data. Share ideas in a secure, cloud-based environment.
– Scott Finnis, CNC Shop Manager, Kalitta Motorsports
– JJ Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Viewrail
– Alex Curtin, Product Manager, FS-Elliott
– Lune Riezebos, Application Specialist in Service Delivery, GEA
The collection is a powerful set of applications that provides extended capabilities to Inventor and AutoCAD for engineers who design complex and custom products, equipment and systems.
Work in Inventor and AutoCAD to unlock capabilities that benefit the entire product development cycle. (Watch video 1:50 min.)
See how integrated tools for Inventor bring your designs to life. Model courtesy of Joel Maia. (Video 2:34 min.)
Discover the latest enhancements in Autodesk Inventor and start implementing them in your workflows.
Watch videos on the latest release, including productivity tips.
Whether you’re just getting started or are a seasoned CAD user, check out these tutorials.
Learn from the experts about the powerful integrated tools in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.
Autodesk Inventor software provides engineers with a complete set of powerful mechanical design solutions for 3D modelling, simulation, visualisation and documentation. With Inventor software, engineers can create a virtual representation of the final product to validate the form, fit and function before it’s built. It includes powerful modelling tools, multi-CAD translation capabilities and native DWG drawings to help you reduce development costs, make great products and get your products to market faster.
Autodesk Inventor is used by mechanical designers and engineers who need automated and specialised tools to design and prepare for manufacturing.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language and download method. For more information, see download and install support.
Your Autodesk Inventor subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Inventor here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
