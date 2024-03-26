Autodesk Flow Production Tracking: Powerful cloud-based project management 

What is Flow Production Tracking?

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is an advanced production management and review tool.

  • Bring creative visions to life, track deadlines and manage budgets with powerful project tracking tools.

    • Boost collaboration with media playback and review tools.

    • Run productions your way with customisable workflows, application integrations and an open ecosystem.

Flow Production Tracking overview (video: 1:19 min.)

Why use Flow Production Tracking?

Accelerate production

Set up, track, and schedule every step of your production with AI-powered capabilities.

Collaborate across teams

Browse media, provide feedback and better inform creative review decisions.

Integrate creative apps 

Boost studio productivity with integrations for all your creative apps.

What you can do with Flow Production Tracking

Manage production with user-friendly project management tools

Supercharge your studio with powerful production tools

  • Track every step of your project, including shots and assets, through the pipeline.

  • Remove business guesswork with reporting tools. 

  • Maximize resources with project planning and AI-powered scheduling capabilities.

Collaborate seamlessly with in-context notes and annotations

Collaborate in the cloud with Flow Production Tracking and RV

  • Receive updates with automatically tracked versions and note history.
  • Give feedback and easily collaborate with in-context notes and powerful annotations.
  • Bring context directly where needed with Flow Capture, Maya, 3ds Max, and Unreal Engine-enabled workflows.

Flow Production Tracking sets the stage for Autodesk’s cloud-first evolution

Discover the vision for Autodesk Flow, the industry cloud for media and entertainment, and learn how Flow Production Tracking will create new, extended workflows for collaboration across the production lifecycle.

See Flow Production Tracking in action

Pinocchio and Geppetto in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

ShadowMachine on creating Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Award-winning Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio uses ShadowMachine’s stunning stop motion with the help of Flow Production Tracking.

 

Read story
Goat paragliding

Untold Studios innovates with collaborative cloud workflows

Untold Studios creates a pipeline in the cloud, streamlining across animation and visual effects projects.

 

Learn more
Giant troll in the snow

Ghost VFX on creating a giant troll for Netflix

Ghost VFX uses Flow Production Tracking to facilitate shot production on films like Troll and enable asset sharing.

 

Read story

Learn more about Flow Production Tracking

Grid of people collaborating remotely

M&E YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Informative videos 

Improve your Flow Production Tracking knowledge and skillset with videos by industry professionals.

 

Robot octopus in the grass at night

COURSE

Introduction to Flow Production Tracking

Learn about Flow Production Tracking’s basic capabilities and functionality in this introductory course.

 

Wolf and woman on snowmobile racing away from snowy mountain

DOCUMENTATION

Guides and release notes 

Read about new features, fixes, APIs and more.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) used for?

Flow Production Tracking is a production management and review toolset for VFX, animation and games teams. Flow Production Tracking is equipped to handle creative production tracking needs, allowing teams and studios of any size to focus on the things that matter.

Who uses Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)?

Flow Production Tracking is used across the film, TV and game industries by producers, supervisors, pipeline developers, artists and more.

Which versions of Flow Production Tracking can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Flow Production Tracking subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Flow Production Tracking on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Flow Production Tracking, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Flow Production Tracking free trial to a paid subscription?

Start your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Flow Production Tracking here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) subscription cost?

The price of an annual Flow Production Tracking subscription is and the price of a monthly Flow Production Tracking subscription is . The price of a 3-year Flow Production Tracking subscription is .

What is the difference between Autodesk Production Tracking and Autodesk Flow Capture?

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is a production management tool that specialises in tracking deadlines, managing resources like staff and budgets, and reviewing. Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion) is a cloud-based digital dailies and review tool. Its primary function is to securely capture and stream on-set camera data to the cloud for review.

Do you offer subscriptions for educational institutions?

Qualified academic institutions worldwide are eligible for free access to Autodesk software for one year. Contact us for more information or free access.

Support and learning

Get Flow Production Tracking documentation, tutorials, downloads, and support.