FBX® data exchange technology is a 3D asset exchange format that facilitates higher-fidelity data exchange between 3ds Max, Maya, MotionBuilder, Mudbox and other propriety and third-party software.
Work between Autodesk 3D animation software tools.
Integrate toolsets and transfer data between applications.
Simplify digital asset exchange with other creative teams.
Find answers to questions and explore support offerings.
FBX plug-ins are built into the installer for 2016, 2015, and 2014 releases of media and entertainment software.