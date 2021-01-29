FBX FBX
Overview

Overview

Adaptable file format for 3D animation software

FBX® data exchange technology is a 3D asset exchange format that facilitates higher-fidelity data exchange between 3ds Max, Maya, MotionBuilder, Mudbox and other propriety and third-party software.

Get FBX SDK

FBX features

  • Single-step interoperability

    Work between Autodesk 3D animation software tools.

  • More efficient workflow

    Integrate toolsets and transfer data between applications.

  • Easier data exchange

    Simplify digital asset exchange with other creative teams.

  • Easier data exchange: Use FBX to more seamlessly exchange digital assets with other studios and creative teams whose pipelines are built around disparate tools.
  • Customize your pipeline: Add FBX to your pipeline and gain the flexibility to open, manipulate, and export custom data to help meet the needs of your particular production.
  • 2D and 3D tools and support: Use multiple 3D tools, and access support for 3D and 2D data.

See related products

See all Autodesk products

Compare
Learn more

Support

Find answers to questions and explore support offerings.

Get support

Get plug-ins, converters, and QuickTime viewers

FBX plug-ins are built into the installer for 2016, 2015, and 2014 releases of media and entertainment software.