How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Point Layout brings BIM coordinate systems to the jobsite. Connect building models to field construction workflows, with hardware compatibility including Leica, Topcon, Trimble, and more.
Lay out projects with greater accuracy and avoid errors
Rely less on time-intensive manual measurements
Work with AutoCAD, Revit, and Navisworks files and push site data to the Autodesk Construction Cloud
Create points on all model types and elements during construction modeling or constructability review.
(video: 1:26 min.)
Export location points in direct file formats compatible with robotics total stations, perform QA/QC, and import accurate as-built locations back to the construction model.
(video: 2:04 min.)
Push points directly to the BIM 360 Layout mobile app (iOS or Android) for on-the-jobsite construction layout and verification workflows (requires BIM 360 Coordinate subscription).
(video: 1:38 min.)
Autodesk Point Layout is used to bring precision and accuracy to construction field survey and layout workflows leveraging BIM and CAD data. By using Point Layout, contractors can better pinpoint project coordinates and layout measurements, capture as-built conditions, and move data between the field and office to save time, reduce errors, and improve communication.
Contractors and sub-contractors surveying and reviewing existing conditions, as-built conditions, and project layout for buildings and infrastructure use Point Layout to improve accuracy on the jobsite.
Your Point Layout subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Point Layout software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Point Layout here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.