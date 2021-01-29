Helius Composite Helius Composite

Composite material design simulation tool

Overview

Helius Composite is no longer available

As of February 7, 2022, Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk® Helius Composite. One-year subscription renewal is available until April 30, 2022. 

Continued support for Helius Composite

As a subscriber, you can continue to use Helius Composite, receive support, and access previous versions of your software until your service contract ends.

If you purchased a perpetual license, you can continue to use your current version of Helius Composite indefinitely.

There will not be a Helius Composite 2022 version.

Helius Composite support

Contact support