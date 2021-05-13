Autodesk Fusion: More than CAD, it's the future of design and manufacturing

Autodesk Fusion connects your entire manufacturing process by integrating CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB into a single solution allowing you to design and make anything.

Trusted by over 4.6 million professionals, including

One product development platform for your entire team

Streamline your product development

Go from design to manufacturing faster with the only all-in-one cloud CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB platform.

Connect data and people to increase innovation

Increase operational efficiency and boost agility to make effortless data connections across teams.

Eliminate repetitive tasks with automated workflows

Manufacture faster with design, electronics and CAM automation, plus AI and generative design tools.

Design and manufacturing solutions for everyone

Autodesk Fusion is the end-to-end design and manufacturing solution for your business, enabling engineers, designers and machinists to modernise their product development with tailored workflows and capabilities.

Design and manufacturing team capabilities and workflows

Fusion for teams overview

Unified functions

Working in disconnected product development tools can cause errors and delays. Enable seamless teamwork in the same workspace, without the need for multiple tools.

Data management

Storing files locally in different formats can cause version control, collaboration and security issues. Bring your teams onto one secure, cloud workspace for accessible, current and secure data.

Access and control

Managers often struggle to get project updates in a timely manner. Fusion provides up-to-date progress info, controlled access to audit trails of changes, comments and history.

Automated drawings

Streamline design documentation to enable quick and precise 2D drawings from 3D models, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Unlock advanced CAM capabilities with the Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Fusion Manufacturing Extension unlocks advanced manufacturing tools in Autodesk Fusion to help manufacturers shorten project delivery times and produce better quality parts.

Machining capabilities and workflows

Fusion for machinists overview

Automated machining

Programme complex, feature-rich components with ease using intelligent whole-part strategies like steep & shallow, deburr, hole recognition and rotary.

 

Toolpath modifications

Speed up CAM programming with powerful modification tools that can turn a good toolpath into a great one – all without wasteful recalculation time.

 

Multi-axis simultaneous machining

Achieve superior surface finish with specialised 4- and 5-axis toolpaths. Additional axis controls and collision avoidance ensure safe, smooth machine motion.

Setup probing and inspection

Save time and money with spindle-mounted touch probes for CNC machining. Measure stock material, update work offsets, monitor quality, automate part setup and more.

Unlock advanced CAM capabilities with the Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Fusion Manufacturing Extension unlocks advanced manufacturing tools in Autodesk Fusion to help manufacturers shorten project delivery times and produce better quality parts.

Electronics engineering capabilities and workflows

Fusion for electronics engineers overview

Component libraries

Reduce engineering workload, design new components with ease and decrease the need for manual content creation with comprehensive component libraries.

Synchronisation

Reduce errors, enhance efficiency and improve accuracy. Synchronisation between PCB and schematic in an ECAD application maintains design integrity and consistency.

Live DRC and insights for design constraints

Design your printed circuit boards rapidly and efficiently, leveraging real-time constraint violation detection for immediate alerts on component placement and trace routing issues.

Unified design environment

Empower collaboration between electronic and mechanical engineers in a unified design platform. Enhance accuracy and efficiency by eliminating error-prone conversion steps.

Expand PCB capabilities with the Fusion Signal Integrity Extension

Fusion Signal Integrity Extension unlocks signal integrity tools in Autodesk Fusion to improve product compliance, lower physical PCB prototyping costs and accelerate development.

Industrial design capabilities and workflows

Fusion for industrial designers overview

Configurations

Configurations provide an intelligent way to maximise the utility of parametric designs. Gain the ability to create and manage multiple design variations from a single, unified model.

Collaboration

Remove the silos from your traditional design process and use a modern collaboration environment. Connect your teams and clients, communicate in real time and centralise project activity.

Generative design

Explore multiple manufacturing-ready outcomes that meet your design specifications while reducing weight, improving performance and consolidating parts through generative design.

Parametric modelling

Maximise the utility of parametric designs with configurations. Create and manage multiple design variations from a single, unified model.

Expand your 3D design capabilities with the Fusion Design Extension

Fusion Design Extension unlocks advanced 3D design and modelling tools in Autodesk Fusion to make complex 3D modelling easier and faster.

Mechanical engineering capabilities and workflows

Fusion for mechanical engineers overview

Versatile 3D design

Engineer products with a comprehensive set of modelling tools, including 3D parametric modelling, mesh, surfacing and automated design capabilities. Ensure your products’ form, fit and function with diverse analysis methods.

Cloud collaboration

Break free from traditional design silos. Embrace a modern collaboration environment to connect teams and clients, communicate in real-time and centralise project activity.

Rapid simulation

Discover manufacturing-ready outcomes that meet design specifications, reduce weight, improve performance and consolidate parts through generative design.

Integrated CAD+CAM

Effortlessly adjust dimensions and geometries with a few clicks, saving time and reducing errors. Every changes reflects across the entire model for design consistency.

Maximise design performance with the Fusion Simulation Extension

Fusion Simulation Extension unlocks advanced simulation and generative design tools in Autodesk Fusion to expand design possibilities and improve product reliability. 

Autodesk Fusion 360 plans and pricing

1-year subscription

Most popular: 1-year access to advanced CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management and collaboration tools with Autodesk Fusion.

 

 /year

Monthly subscription

Most flexible: Monthly access to advanced CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management and collaboration tools with Autodesk Fusion.

 

 /per month

Speak to an expert

Connect with a representative to discuss Autodesk Fusion and find the solution that best fits your company’s product development needs.

Have a Fusion representative contact you

Fusion for startups

Qualifying startups can access Autodesk Fusion for a discounted price offering for 3-year access per user.

Learn more about Fusion for startups

Want to try Autodesk Fusion? Download a free trial

Fusion for personal use

A limited, free version that includes basic functionality for qualifying users who use for hobbyist and personal projects only.

Explore Fusion for personal use

Fusion for education

A free version that includes basic functionality for qualifying users who use for education-based, non-commercial projects only.
 

Explore Fusion for education

Want to try Autodesk Fusion? Download a free trial

Unlock advanced capabilities with Autodesk Fusion extensions

Extensions allow you to unlock advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion.

See all Fusion extensions

Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication and metals-based additive manufacturing.

 

/year

Explore Manufacturing Extension

Fusion Simulation Extension

Optimise part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection moulding and more.

 

/year

Explore Simulation Extension

Fusion Design Extension

Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.

 

/year

Explore Design Extension

Fusion Manage Extension

Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering and bill of materials management.

 

/year

Explore Manage Extension
G2 Summer 2021 ranking

“Fusion is recognised as the best professional cloud product design and manufacturing software platform on G2. ”

– 4.5/5 rating, 400+ reviews on G2

FREE, LIMITED FUNCTIONALITY FOR HOBBYIST USERS

Autodesk Fusion for personal use

Autodesk Fusion for personal use is a limited, free version that includes basic functionality for qualifying users who generate less than $1,000 USD in annual revenue and use for home-based, non-commercial projects only.

Compare Autodesk Fusion for personal use vs. Autodesk Fusion

LIMITED USE VERSION

Autodesk Fusion for personal use

Autodesk Fusion for personal use includes cloud-based design and 3D modelling tools as well as the following limited functionality:

  • Limited CAM functionality
  • Single user data management
  • Limited electronics and PCB designs
  • Limited 2D documentation and drawings
  • Forum support only
  • Limited import/export file types
/YEAR (or /MONTH)

Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion includes all design and 3D modelling tools, plus a fully featured CAM, CAE and PCB product development platform.

  • Comprehensive CAM functionality
  • Multi-user collaboration and data management
  • Unified electronics and PCB designs
  • Phone, email, forum and in-product support
  • All import/export file types
  • Automated drawings and automated modelling
  • Configurations (CAD, CAM, CAE)
  • Bill of Materials (BOM)
  • Cloud rendering
  • Cloud simulation and advanced machining upgrades

 

Autodesk Fusion industry cloud for manufacturing

The Fusion industry cloud for manufacturing will connect capabilities, data, people and processes across the entire product development lifecycle.

CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management (PLM, PDM), MES and more will be integrated into one unified experience, enabling advanced automation, AI capabilities and streamlining of workflows.

Learn more about our vision for the Autodesk Fusion industry cloud.

STREAMLINE YOUR PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT WITH FUSION

Start bringing products to market faster with Autodesk Fusion 360

Join over 4.6 million design and manufacturing professionals that have made Autodesk Fusion their go-to design to manufacturing solution.

Autodesk Fusion frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fusion 360?

Autodesk Fusion 360 is design, engineering, electronics and manufacturing software, all-in-one. Connect your entire product development process into one cloud-based software with integrated 3D CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB.

Who uses Autodesk Fusion 360?

Industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, machinists, hobbyists and startups use Autodesk Fusion 360. 

Is Autodesk Fusion free 360?

Is Autodesk Fusion 360 the same as AutoCAD?

Autodesk Fusion is integrated CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software, whereas AutoCAD is CAD software to create 2D and 3D drawings. Compare Autodesk Fusion 360 vs AutoCAD

What is the price of an Autodesk Fusion 360 subscription?

Autodesk Fusion 360 is paid monthly, paid annually, or paid every three years.

How can I renew my Autodesk Fusion 360 subscription?

If you purchased online, your subscription will automatically renew unless you have turned auto-renew off. Simply sign in to your Autodesk Account and select the product you want to renew and verify that your auto-renew is set to on and your payment method is correct.

What are the system requirements for Autodesk Fusion 360?

Learn about system requirements for Autodesk Fusion 360 here.

Can I install Autodesk Fusion 360 on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Autodesk Fusion 360 free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Fusion 360 here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

Support and learning

Get Fusion documentation, tutorials, downloads and support.