Autodesk Advance Steel is a 3D modelling software for steel detailing, fabrication and construction. Use Advance Steel to connect design and fabrication when working in BIM to improve communication between steel engineers, designers and detailers.



The software helps advance projects effectively from design to fabrication, with clearer design intent and less rework. Use Advance Steel with the AEC Collection to run structural analyses, automate design processes, create and solve for complex geometry, and detect and mitigate clashes in preconstruction.