Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis: Save machining costs while optimizing tolerances

What is Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis?

Autodesk Inventor® Tolerance Analysis software helps you make informed decisions while specifying manufacturing tolerances.

  • Accurately calculate the cumulative effects of geometric dimensions and tolerances for models in the stackup loop.

  • Verify manufacturing tolerances for consistent fit and maximum part interchangeability during early design stages.

  • Communicate analysis results and cost-control efforts to engineers.

Inventor Tolerance Analysis overview (video: 2:08 min.)

Why use Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis?

Save on excessive machining costs

Save time and money by avoiding high-precision tolerances that add unnecessary costs and effort to your machining workflow.

Confirm that your components will fit together

Verify the fit of the components in your assemblies using tools that are fully integrated in Inventor.

Collaborate better with automated reports

Communicate analysis results and cost-control efforts to manufacturing and quality engineers.

What you can do with Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis

Optimize assembly fit with tolerance stackup analysis

Reduce tolerance issues during manufacturing by running an analysis of the geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T) in a 3D model.

Generate advanced statistical results

Calculate the worst-case, RSS, and statistical results of the analysis. Report metrics for statistical results such as Cpk, Σ (Sigma), DPMO, or % Yield.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Inventor Tolerance Analysis used for?

Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis software is designed to help Inventor users make more informed decisions while specifying manufacturing tolerances.

Who uses Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis?

Mechanical engineers use Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis to determine the fit of components in their assemblies based on specified dimensional tolerances.

How does Inventor Tolerance Analysis save on budget?

Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis enables engineers to quickly run what-if scenarios to determine tolerance levels that are cost effective while maintaining the fit and performance of the assembly model.

Which operating system does Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis run on? 

Inventor Tolerance Analysis runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Inventor Tolerance Analysis system requirements for details.

Which versions of Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Inventor Tolerance Analysis subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Inventor Tolerance Analysis on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the  Software License Agreement for more information.

How do I convert my Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Inventor Tolerance Analysis on this page. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an Inventor Tolerance Analysis subscription cost?

Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis is available through the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. The price of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection subscription is  monthly, annually, or for three years. Please visit collection overview page to learn more about the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. If some of your users only occasionally use Inventor Tolerance Analysis, consider buying tokens to access it for 24 hours at a time. Visit the Autodesk Flex page to learn more.

