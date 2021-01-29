How to buy
Autodesk Inventor® Tolerance Analysis software helps you make informed decisions while specifying manufacturing tolerances.
Accurately calculate the cumulative effects of geometric dimensions and tolerances for models in the stackup loop.
Verify manufacturing tolerances for consistent fit and maximum part interchangeability during early design stages.
Communicate analysis results and cost-control efforts to engineers.
Save time and money by avoiding high-precision tolerances that add unnecessary costs and effort to your machining workflow.
Verify the fit of the components in your assemblies using tools that are fully integrated in Inventor.
Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis software is designed to help Inventor users make more informed decisions while specifying manufacturing tolerances.
Mechanical engineers use Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis to determine the fit of components in their assemblies based on specified dimensional tolerances.
Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis enables engineers to quickly run what-if scenarios to determine tolerance levels that are cost effective while maintaining the fit and performance of the assembly model.
Inventor Tolerance Analysis runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Inventor Tolerance Analysis system requirements for details.
Your Inventor Tolerance Analysis subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor Tolerance Analysis software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Inventor Tolerance Analysis on this page. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
