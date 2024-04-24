How to buy
Autodesk® Fusion Manage is a cloud-based product lifecycle management solution. It enhances workflows and improves collaboration for everyone involved in product development across your organisation and extended stakeholders.
Configurable, easy-to-use PLM processes
Flexible, scalable cloud PLM that adapts to your business
Open API for integration with other systems like PDM, ERP, and CRM
Collaborate and share information easily across different teams, partners, suppliers, and customers wherever they work.
Stay on task with quick access to real-time product data and project status updates.
Respond faster and work efficiently with automated workflows, tasks, and timely information.
For any size organisation looking for powerful PDM capabilities, Autodesk Vault integrates with Autodesk Inventor, AutoCAD, and other CAD and productivity tools to manage your design and engineering data and processes. Vault can be purchased with Fusion Manage in a cost-efficient bundle subscription.
For organisations and teams looking for a simplified cloud data management solution, Upchain integrates with a variety of CAD systems to manage design data, revisions, and change processes. Upchain is included with a subscription to Fusion Manage.
—Michael Best, Engineering Technical Manager, ME Global
– Klause Mundle, Head of Product Lines, Evatec
—Doug Frey, Quality Assurance Manager, Aclara Technologies
All the PLM features you need with the addition of a sandbox environment, single sign-on, third-party participants, and expanded cloud storage. Includes entitlement to Upchain, a cloud data management solution that can be connected to Fusion Manage.
All the PLM features you need and standard cloud storage. Includes entitlement to Upchain, a cloud data management solution that can be connected to Fusion Manage.
For stakeholders who need visibility into critical PLM processes to view data and workflows and create reports. Includes participant-level access to Upchain, a cloud data management solution.
Fusion Manage is a cloud PLM solution, delivering process management capabilities that enable manufacturers to digitally transform product development and collaboration workflows. Fusion Manage provides a comprehensive set of core PLM processes that includes new product introduction (NPI), ideas management, requirements management, BOM management, change management, supplier management, and quality management.
Fusion Manage cloud PLM is used by organisations of all sizes to centralise and automate process workflows and enable cross-functional collaboration for all stakeholders involved in product development. Fusion Manage is used by roles such as operations, manufacturing, supply chain management, procurement, quality, and engineering. Fusion Manage helps ensure everyone is working with accurate, timely information in a system that is available to internal and external stakeholders across teams, departments, and geographies.
A PLM system complements an ERP system. An ERP system focuses on business execution processes such as inventory, logistics, and financials. A PLM system focuses on everything about your product from concept through engineering to production and service. PLM provides processes that connect everyone involved in the product lifecycle to a central source of information. Connecting PLM with ERP increases product data usage in more automations and workflows across the enterprise for greater business advantages.