How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Maya Creative software includes sophisticated animation, modelling and rendering tools to bring your vision to life.
Create lifelike animations with intuitive animation tools.
Build detailed 3D models with a powerful modelling toolset.
Render high-quality 3D images in fewer clicks.
Match your unique project goals with flexible software access.
Push your creative limits further with a robust toolset.
Explore more possibilities with tools built to handle complexity.
Modelling and animation tools in Maya Creative simplify the process of creating and editing characters and worlds, saving you time so you can focus on creativity.
Maya Creative
Maya
Animation and rigging
3D modelling
Rendering
Dynamics and effects
Autodesk Maya Creative is a professional 3D animation, modelling and rendering toolset for film, TV and game production.
Autodesk Maya Creative is used by 3D modellers and animators across the film, TV and game industries.
No, Autodesk Maya Creative is only available through Autodesk Flex, a pay-as-you-go option for daily product use. Visit the Autodesk Flex Benefits page to learn more.
Maya Creative can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See Maya Creative system requirements (US Site) for details.
Autodesk Maya software provides tools for a wide range of tasks such as motion graphics, dynamics, simulation and FX, while Autodesk Maya Creative offers professional 3D tools including animation, rigging, modelling and rendering. Compare Maya and Maya Creative.
To better serve the needs of the media and entertainment industry, we have evolved Autodesk Maya LT software into Autodesk Maya Creative: a flexible, lower-cost version of Maya with powerful modelling, animation and rendering tools. To provide you with the creative toolset of Maya without the limitations of Maya LT, such as reduced polycount export we've added several new features to help give you a more robust toolset for creating high-quality 3D content.