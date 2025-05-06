Laptop displaying Autodesk ICMLive software

Autodesk ICMLive: Real-time operations of stormwater, sanitary sewer and flood infrastructure

What is Autodesk ICMLive?

Autodesk ICMLive is a predictive modelling and monitoring software solution that integrates with InfoWorks ICM.

  • Create an operational digital twin of wastewater, stormwater and flood management systems.

  • Combine hydraulic models, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), geographic information system (GIS) and weather forecast data to predict network performance.

  • Harvest and quality-check data for accurate modelling.

Why use Autodesk ICMLive?

Get real-time updates

Maintain and optimise system operations efficiently.

Use reliable models

Improve operational decision making with accurate models.

Mitigate risks

Prevent CSO spills and minimise flood damage.

Improve collaboration

Connect teams and lifecycle phases with an operational digital twin.

What you can do with Autodesk ICMLive

2D river flood forecasting in Autodesk ICMLive

Real-time system performance monitoring and forecasting

ICMLive provides real-time updates on system performance and forecasts impact of rainfall. It also conducts real-time risk assessments and maintains constant oversight of network anomalies to help prevent emergencies and system failures.

River profile in Autodesk ICMLive

Automated data harvesting and quality assurance

ICMLive automatically harvests and quality-checks data from your InfoWorks ICM Timeseries Data (TSD) for accurate live models. Understand your model calibration and prediction accuracy by comparing predicted states with real-time measurement.

Autodesk ICMLive resources

Body of water surrounded by mountains in Tasmania

CASE STUDY

The biggest flood mapping project in Australia

The Tasmanian Flood Map Project team used InfoWorks ICM and ICMLive to better understand flood risk.

 

Scenic view of lakeside village in Turkey with red-roofed buildings, a mosque with a tall minaret, and lush green hills

CASE STUDY

Türkiye’s national flood forecast early warning system

InfoWorks ICM and ICMLive help create a prediction and warning system to mitigate flood risk in Türkiye.

 

Two professionals looking over a tablet making decisions in the field

BLOG

Five ways live modelling helps decision making

Uncover five ways you can change your daily operations with accurate and reliable live models.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk ICMLive used for?

Autodesk ICMLive is a live modelling solution that integrates with InfoWorks ICM to create an operational digital twin of wastewater, stormwater and flood management systems. It is primarily used to predict real-time network performance, provide advance flood warnings, and enable actions to prevent flooding and sewer overflow events.

Who uses Autodesk ICMLive?

Autodesk ICMLive is used by utilities, municipalities, local governments, operations teams, environmental agencies, engineering consultants, and other organisations involved in the management of stormwater, wastewater and flood systems.

Do I need a subscription of InfoWorks ICM to use ICMLive?

Yes, the use of ICMLive is dependent on having a subscription of InfoWorks ICM Ultimate.

What’s included with a subscription of Autodesk ICMLive?

A subscription of Autodesk ICMLive includes access to install ICMLive, the ICMLive Operator Client and the InfoWorks simulation engine.

Which operating system does Autodesk ICMLive run on? 

Autodesk ICMLive runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10, 11. See ICMLive system requirements (US Site) for details.

Which versions of Autodesk ICMLive can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your ICMLive subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.  If you require older versions of ICMLive, please contact customer support.

What type of subscription is available for ICMLive?

ICMLive is available as a multi-user subscription and is subject to the multi-user terms and conditions included in the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) as well as any product-specific terms included therein.

