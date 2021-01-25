If you choose to not renew your subscription or in cases where payment has not been made on the payment due date, a subscription goes through the following stages: Expired > Suspended > Canceled. This process starts on the subscription end date or invoice payment due date, whichever is earlier.

What to expect when you go through the expiration process

Stage: Expired

When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended.

Stage: Suspended

If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for annual and multi-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed but you can still renew or reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and return access to your product.

Stage: Canceled

If you do not act in either the Expired or Suspended stages, your subscription will be moved to Canceled and the subscription can no longer be renewed or reactivated. You will have to purchase a new subscription if you need access to the product. Please note if your subscription was canceled due to a non-payment of a line of credit, you may need to use another payment method for subscription purchases and renewals and may be required to pre-pay for future orders.

Functionality in each stage:

Active Expired Suspended Cancelled Product Access All functions active All functions active No access No access User Management All functions active All functions active Assignments preserved Assignments deleted Downloads & Uploads All functions active Upgrades not allowed No access No access Reporting Insights All functions active No access No access No access Product Support All functions active Self Help Self Help Self Help

*Please note that the shutoff process does not apply to the following offerings, and they will lose product access when expired; Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build 500, Autodesk Build 5000, Autodesk Build Unlimited, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Takeoff & Autodesk Workshop XR.