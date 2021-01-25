How to buy
An Autodesk Account is required to complete an order. If you have an existing Autodesk Account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk Account.
The account you enter during purchase of a software subscription becomes the administrator account. Administrators have the option of using the software or assigning access to another user after purchase. See Managing Users & Permissions for more information
Here's some guidance on which account sign-in information to use during ordering:
You will receive information about access, download, and activation by email. In most cases, your products are available in your account shortly after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours of placing your order, check your spam folder or contact support for assistance.
The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter during checkout:
If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact our Customer Care specialists for help with the following:
Autodesk software allows activation as a free trial for a limited number of days for trial purposes. Follow the instructions below to convert your trial to a paid license without the need to download or install additional software:
You can pay with credit cards, PayPal, Zip or direct debit. The Autodesk Sales Team can assist with purchase orders globally. Contact us
Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors during the check out process:
We process charges for your order as soon as our systems can complete the order and make your software or services available online. Processing typically takes a few minutes but can take up to 24 hours. Check with your payment provider for information about when charges will post to your account.
Depending on the order, sales tax may be calculated and charged. Sales tax charges are calculated based on your location and appear on the order review screen after you enter your billing address.
Autodesk adjusts currency exchange rates regularly to align with market fluctuations and provide customers with fair and transparent pricing.
Exchange Rate Adjustment Schedule: Direct transactions through Autodesk.com and the new transaction model receive monthly rate updates, while those made through an Autodesk partner experience quarterly updates.
Exchange Rate Adjustment Caps: Exchange rates will not increase or decrease by more than 1% for direct transactions monthly and 3% for indirect transactions quarterly.
Exclusions:
*These policies take effect on subscriptions purchased or renewed after 13 November 2023 in Australia only.
If you choose to not renew your subscription or in cases where payment has not been made on the payment due date, a subscription goes through the following stages: Expired > Suspended > Canceled. This process starts on the subscription end date or invoice payment due date, whichever is earlier.
What to expect when you go through the expiration process
Stage: Expired
When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended.
Stage: Suspended
If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for annual and multi-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed but you can still renew or reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and return access to your product.
Stage: Canceled
If you do not act in either the Expired or Suspended stages, your subscription will be moved to Canceled and the subscription can no longer be renewed or reactivated. You will have to purchase a new subscription if you need access to the product. Please note if your subscription was canceled due to a non-payment of a line of credit, you may need to use another payment method for subscription purchases and renewals and may be required to pre-pay for future orders.
Functionality in each stage:
|Active
|Expired
|Suspended
|Cancelled
|Product Access
|All functions active
|All functions active
|No access
|No access
|User Management
|All functions active
|All functions active
|Assignments preserved
|Assignments deleted
|Downloads & Uploads
|All functions active
|Upgrades not allowed
|No access
|No access
|Reporting Insights
|All functions active
|No access
|No access
|No access
|Product Support
|All functions active
|Self Help
|Self Help
|Self Help
*Please note that the shutoff process does not apply to the following offerings, and they will lose product access when expired; Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build 500, Autodesk Build 5000, Autodesk Build Unlimited, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Takeoff & Autodesk Workshop XR.
Please note that all newly purchased or renewed 3-year subscriptions on or after November 13 will be billed in three (3) annual installments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction or renewal, the second payment is due on the first anniversary date and final payment is due on the second anniversary date.
You can switch product when you enter the renewal window, i.e., 90 days prior to your renewal date. The switch will take effect on your renewal date. Please check with your partner if your needs have changed.
When transacting a purchase that requires proration such as co-terming or extensions, daily proration will be used.
Daily proration is based on the standard number of days per term, as follows:
Please note we do not adjust for leap years.
The calculation for daily proration is as follow:
Refer to the final pricing at checkout with the most up-to-date pricing based on your time zone.
You can find your renewal or expiry date in your order confirmation and in your Autodesk account.
If auto-renew is off, the expiry date is based on the time zone where the subscription was purchased. If auto-renew is on, the renewal date is the day after the expiry date.
Purchasing a subscription via a quote from a partner will be available after 13 November 2023.
Purchasing Flex via a quote from a partner is currently available.
Paying for subscription orders using Net payment terms on 13 November 2023 in Australia.
Paying for Flex orders using Net payment terms is currently available.
In order to purchase Autodesk products in the new transaction process, most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor in your system. Please check with your procurement department.
During checkout, you can add the email address for the person in your organization authorized to receive and pay emailed invoices.
You can save up to five payer emails for each Net payment term invoice. These payers receive invoices and notifications and are responsible for payment. Go to your Autodesk account, select Invoices and Credit Memos, and then select Manage Payers below the payer number to enter or change email addresses.
To receive a full refund for a monthly subscription, you must return it within 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal date.
For a refund on maintenance plans and annual or 3-year subscriptions, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase or renewal date.
This policy applies only to purchases and renewals of subscriptions and maintenance plans purchased directly from Autodesk. This policy doesn’t apply to any other products, services, or offerings. Examples of offerings to which the policy doesn’t apply include, but aren’t limited to, the following: consulting services, platform subscriptions (such as Autodesk Forge), extra territory rights, cloud credits, and membership or similar fees.
Contact us to request a refund. Specify your preferred contact option and your order information to help us issue your refund quickly
For a refund on Flex token orders, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase date.
When your refund is approved and processed, the credit will be issued to the payment method on file. Credit card refunds typically post within 5-7 business days; other payment methods may take longer. Please contact Customer Service if you are experiencing a significant delay in receiving your refund. All access to related software and services will terminate when your refund is processed.
If you need to cancel your subscription prior to the next renewal period, please use the following instructions:
Sign in to your account at manage.autodesk.com and click Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts then toggle auto-renew OFF.
When a refund is issued for a software purchase, your license to use the software and associated services is deactivated. This includes serial numbers and activation information for perpetual licenses or subscriptions to Autodesk software. You can no longer use the software or access services after we issue the refund.
You have access to files uploaded to your 25 GB of cloud storage for 30 days after the subscription end date. After 30 days, your storage allocation is reduced to 5 GB. Any files that exceed that storage limit may become inaccessible.