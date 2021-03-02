Autodesk resources for education administrators

Take advantage of our administrator resources, development, and deployment offerings to seamlessly enable educators and students.

Deploy Autodesk technology

If you’re an admin or IT professional who qualifies for the Autodesk Education plan, it is now faster and easier to deploy free access to Autodesk software through our Institution Subscription plan.  Institutions now have greater control to distribute our software to up to 3,000 students and educators with fewer verification steps.  You can also enable the optional Autodesk SSO to make product access even easier.

Admin support for privacy protection

Protecting the privacy of our customers is important to Autodesk. The Autodesk Privacy Statement applies to the data you provide when you register for an Autodesk Account or submit information for Education eligibility. Please consult the Autodesk Privacy Statement for more information on how your personal data is collected, used, and disclosed.

Autodesk security

The Autodesk Security framework was designed around industry standards to ensure consistent security practices, enabling us to build secure, run secure, and stay secure. We use a combination of process, technology, and security controls and collaborate with industry partners to deliver a robust security program.

Administrator FAQ for multi-user and network licenses

Who is eligible for educational access?

qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students, including:

  • Middle schools and high schools
  • Junior colleges
  • Colleges, universities, and technical schools
  • Homeschool programs that belong to a nationally recognized homeschooling body (or one that’s expressly recognized by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution)

For more information, see Which institutions qualify?

What are some alternatives if my institution doesn't qualify?

If your organization does not qualify for educational access, Autodesk provides alternative options for organizations engaging in activities such as training, certification exam preparation, research, or charitable work.

For more information, see Options for organizations that do not qualify.

What's included with educational access?

Autodesk offers qualified educational institutions access to the same design software used by the world’s leading professionals to help students build the skills and knowledge needed for a successful career. 
 
Educators, lab administrators, and IT administrators of qualified educational institutions may obtain on behalf of the educational institution free named-user subscription or multi-user access to any Autodesk software titles available through Autodesk Education Community for access by named students or educators, or installation in classrooms or labs.

For more information, see About access for educational institutions or contact Education Community Support.

How do I get started managing Autodesk educational software as an administrator?

If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience.

  1. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in.
  2. Select the product you need on Education Products Page.
  3. Next, select the subscription plan that matches your role.
  4. Complete checkout by filling in basic information about your school and yourself. You can only be verified once, so please make sure all the provided information is accurate.
  5. Once your account information is submitted, you'll receive an email to verify your email address. Click the link in the email to activate your account.

For more information, see Get started for educational institutions.

 

How long does it take to confirm eligibility?

You will not be able to access software until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure you have access when class starts.

  • If your school is not already listed as a qualified educational institution, it typically takes up to seven days to validate it.

  • If you must upload documentation, it typically takes up to two days to confirm your eligibility. 
     

After your eligibility is confirmed, you will receive one-year free access to Autodesk software and services for our Individual or Classroom plans. Educational access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible. As an IT administrator, your named-user institution subscription plan provides software with a 3-year term or network / multi-seat standalone (MSSA) licensing options as a 1-year term.

 
For more information, see Confirm eligibility for educational institutions.

What do I do as an administrator if my access expires?

Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire 3 years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiration date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education Product Page and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access.

 

The network / multi-seat standalone (MSSA) licensing option is offered as a 1-year term. At renewal select a newer version of the product.

Unlock your free administrator product access

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services.  Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.

