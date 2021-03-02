A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students, including:
- Middle schools and high schools
- Junior colleges
- Colleges, universities, and technical schools
- Homeschool programs that belong to a nationally recognized homeschooling body (or one that’s expressly recognized by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution)
For more information, see Which institutions qualify?