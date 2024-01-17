Autodesk Certification for design
and manufacturing

Product design and manufacturing professionals and students can earn User, Associate, Professional, and Expert certifications to stand out to hiring managers and showcase their skills in CAD, CAM, design-to-manufacture workflows, and cutting-edge technologies like generative design.

professional working in office

Autodesk Certified Associate

Designed for students in higher education and other candidates with essential knowledge and skills in Autodesk software who are ready to enter the job market or improve their positioning in pursuit of a new career path. 

See the associate level certifications available for design and manufacturing below.

person buiilding parts with Fusion

Autodesk Certified Associate

CAD for Mechanical Design with Autodesk Fusion

Use your CAD skills and knowledge of rapid prototyping methods to earn your certification in CAD for mechanical design using Autodesk Fusion.

 

View certification details

 

Associate | 90 min exam

Autodesk Certified Associate

CAM for 2.5-Axis Milling with Autodesk Fusion

Highlight your skills for programming simple parts and operating CNC machines with a certification in CAM for 2.5-axis milling with Autodesk Fusion.

 

View certification details

 

Associate | 90 min exam

professional wearing protective glasses

Autodesk Certified Associate

CAM for Turning with Autodesk Fusion

Showcase your CAM skills including programming, verifying, and documenting parts to be made with CNC lathes with Autodesk Fusion.

 

View certification details

 

Professional | 90 min exam

professional in workshop

Autodesk Certified Professional

Developed for candidates who have advanced skills and can solve complex challenges in workflow and design, this professional-level certification helps candidates stand out and succeed in a competitive job market.

See the professional level certifications available for design and manufacturing below.

Fusion modeling on the screen

Autodesk Certified Professional

Design for Manufacturing with Autodesk Fusion

Highlight your ability to create designs and documentation for manufacturing processes in a wide range of design and engineering industries.

 

View certification details

 

Professional | 120 min exam

professional in milling workshop

Autodesk Certified Professional

CAM for 3-Axis Milling with Autodesk Fusion

Show your advanced skills in job and model preparation, toolpaths, and inspection for 3-axis milling applications with a certification in CAM for 3-axis milling.

 

View certification details

 

Professional | 120 min exam

person working on simulation

Autodesk Certified Professional

Simulation for Static Stress Analysis with Autodesk Fusion

Emphasize your advanced knowledge and ability to create simulation studies with a certification in simulation for static stress analysis using Autodesk Fusion.

 

View certification details

 

Professional | 120 min exam

design and manufacturing parts

Autodesk Certified Professional

Inventor for Mechanical Design

Demonstrate your familiarity with configuration and administration, part modeling, and design automation techniques using Autodesk Inventor.

 

View certification details

 

Professional | 120 min exam

person working on design prototype

Autodesk Certified Expert

Created for candidates who want to showcase their in-depth software knowledge and comprehensive abilities, the expert-level certification signals leadership and a commitment to mastering new and advanced skills.

See the expert level certifications available for design and manufacturing below.

manufacturing design

Autodesk Certified Expert

Generative Design for Manufacturing with Autodesk Fusion

Prove your expert-level skills in defining and running generative design studies for manufacturing applications with Autodesk Fusion.

 

View certification details

 

Expert | 120 min exam

professional with workshop background

Autodesk Certified Expert

CAM for Multi-Axis Milling Using Autodesk Fusion

Showcase your expertise in complex machining using 4- and 5-axis milling with an expert-level certification in CAM for multi-axis milling in Autodesk Fusion.

 

View certification details

 

Expert | 120 min exam

student working on computer

Autodesk Certified User

Developed for secondary students and non-English speakers in all industries, this certification validates and highlights foundational Autodesk software skills and knowledge. These certification exams are offered through our partner Certiport.

See the available Autodesk Certified User exams for design and manufacturing below.

students working on design with Fusion

Autodesk Certified User

Autodesk Fusion

The Autodesk Certified User certification in Autodesk Fusion demonstrates product development skills using 3D CAD, CAM, and CAE tools to explore design ideas with an integrated concept-to-product toolset.

 

View certification details

 

Entry-level | 50 min exam

student working with Inventor

Autodesk Certified User

Autodesk Inventor

The Autodesk Certified User certification in Inventor demonstrates entry-level knowledge that includes creating, modifying, formatting, and sharing 2D sketches as well as creating parts, viewing, and more.

 

View certification details

 

Entry-level | 50 min exam