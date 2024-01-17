How to buy
Designed for students in higher education and other candidates with essential knowledge and skills in Autodesk software who are ready to enter the job market or improve their positioning in pursuit of a new career path.
See the associate level certifications available for design and manufacturing below.
Autodesk Certified Associate
Use your CAD skills and knowledge of rapid prototyping methods to earn your certification in CAD for mechanical design using Autodesk Fusion.
Autodesk Certified Associate
Highlight your skills for programming simple parts and operating CNC machines with a certification in CAM for 2.5-axis milling with Autodesk Fusion.
Autodesk Certified Associate
Showcase your CAM skills including programming, verifying, and documenting parts to be made with CNC lathes with Autodesk Fusion.
Professional | 90 min exam
Developed for candidates who have advanced skills and can solve complex challenges in workflow and design, this professional-level certification helps candidates stand out and succeed in a competitive job market.
See the professional level certifications available for design and manufacturing below.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Highlight your ability to create designs and documentation for manufacturing processes in a wide range of design and engineering industries.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Show your advanced skills in job and model preparation, toolpaths, and inspection for 3-axis milling applications with a certification in CAM for 3-axis milling.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Emphasize your advanced knowledge and ability to create simulation studies with a certification in simulation for static stress analysis using Autodesk Fusion.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Demonstrate your familiarity with configuration and administration, part modeling, and design automation techniques using Autodesk Inventor.
Created for candidates who want to showcase their in-depth software knowledge and comprehensive abilities, the expert-level certification signals leadership and a commitment to mastering new and advanced skills.
See the expert level certifications available for design and manufacturing below.
Autodesk Certified Expert
Prove your expert-level skills in defining and running generative design studies for manufacturing applications with Autodesk Fusion.
Autodesk Certified Expert
Showcase your expertise in complex machining using 4- and 5-axis milling with an expert-level certification in CAM for multi-axis milling in Autodesk Fusion.
Developed for secondary students and non-English speakers in all industries, this certification validates and highlights foundational Autodesk software skills and knowledge. These certification exams are offered through our partner Certiport.
See the available Autodesk Certified User exams for design and manufacturing below.
Autodesk Certified User
The Autodesk Certified User certification in Autodesk Fusion demonstrates product development skills using 3D CAD, CAM, and CAE tools to explore design ideas with an integrated concept-to-product toolset.
Autodesk Certified User
The Autodesk Certified User certification in Inventor demonstrates entry-level knowledge that includes creating, modifying, formatting, and sharing 2D sketches as well as creating parts, viewing, and more.