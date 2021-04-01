Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape is CAD modeling software designed to help manufacturers simplify the process of converting product designs into the molds, tools, and dies used to make them. PowerShape is an ideal modeling companion for CAM software, such as PowerMill or FeatureCAM, and helps create geometry to aid CAM programming.



PowerShape can work with native CAD data from mainstream design systems. Intelligent workflows help you import, analyze, repair, and prepare complex parts for CNC machining.