Autodesk CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) software creates computational fluid dynamics simulations that engineers and analysts use to intelligently predict how liquids and gases will perform. With CFD software, you can:
Customize setups with a user-friendly interface.
Analyze heat transfer and fluid flow design.
Enable scripting and automation with APIs.
Make critical design decisions that reduce energy consumption.
Solve potential failures while designing to extend operational life.
Create digital prototypes to reduce costly physical models.
—Ismo Vaaraniemi, Product Development Engineer, Kytola Instruments
—Japie van der Westhuizen, Senior Hardware Development Engineer, S-PLANE Automation (Pty) Ltd.
Autodesk CFD software is used for simulating 3D fluid flow and heat transfer through computational fluid dynamics.
Autodesk CFD software is used by mechanical engineers who need fluid simulation to improve product performance. It is also used by HVAC system engineers who need tools to simulate efficiency of their building HVAC designs.
With a subscription to Autodesk CFD software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement.