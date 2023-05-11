Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
The level of technical support you will receive depends on your subscription plan. Find the technical support available under your plan in the table below. To learn more about subscription plans, go to autodesk.com/plans.
|
Education
|
Standard*
|
Premium*
|
Enterprise*
|
|
|
|
|
*Including Flex customers
**Some limitations and product exclusions may apply
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.