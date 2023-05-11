Troubleshoot issues by yourself Solve issues with peers and experts in our community forums and get answers from our knowledge base with Autodesk Assistant.

Troubleshoot issues with a specialist Get assistance from an Autodesk specialist when troubleshooting issues. Submit a web case Submit an online support request and receive email updates during local business hours. (Installation & licensing support for educators and IT admins only) (Priority response) (Priority response) Chat with an agent** Chat online with an agent using Autodesk Assistant during local business hours. (Installation & licensing support only) Schedule a call** Schedule a phone call with an Autodesk specialist during local business hours. Request a call back (Admins only) Get a call back for troubleshooting critical issues anytime, including nights and weekends.

Proactively prevent issues Work with technical specialists to prevent issues before they happen. Avoidable Error Reduction Optimize Autodesk software performance by gaining greater visibility into preventable issues experienced by your users. Deployment & Upgrade Assistance Get guidance from experts on how to approach deployments and upgrades of your Autodesk desktop software. Technical Account Management Work with a designated specialist to review support cases and improve the overall technical health of your Autodesk solutions.

Live Coaching Get live coaching from Autodesk experts tailored to your team’s focus areas and common use cases. (1 every 90 days for User coaching; unlimited for Admin coaching) (Unlimited)