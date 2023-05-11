Levels of technical support

Autodesk technical support per plan

The level of technical support you will receive depends on your subscription plan. Find the technical support available under your plan in the table below. To learn more about subscription plans, go to autodesk.com/plans.

Education

Standard*

Premium*

Enterprise*

Troubleshoot issues by yourself

Solve issues with peers and experts in our community forums and get answers from our knowledge base with Autodesk Assistant.

Troubleshoot issues with a specialist

Get assistance from an Autodesk specialist when troubleshooting issues.

Submit a web case

Submit an online support request and receive email updates during local business hours.

(Installation & licensing support for educators and IT admins only)

(Priority response)

(Priority response)

Chat with an agent**

Chat online with an agent using Autodesk Assistant during local business hours.

(Installation & licensing support only)

Schedule a call**

Schedule a phone call with an Autodesk specialist during local business hours.

Request a call back (Admins only)

Get a call back for troubleshooting critical issues anytime, including nights and weekends.

Proactively prevent issues

Work with technical specialists to prevent issues before they happen.

Avoidable Error Reduction

Optimize Autodesk software performance by gaining greater visibility into preventable issues experienced by your users.

Deployment & Upgrade Assistance

Get guidance from experts on how to approach deployments and upgrades of your Autodesk desktop software.

Technical Account Management

Work with a designated specialist to review support cases and improve the overall technical health of your Autodesk solutions.

Live Coaching

Get live coaching from Autodesk experts tailored to your team’s focus areas and common use cases.

(1 every 90 days for User coaching; unlimited for Admin coaching)

(Unlimited)

Ask a Specialist

Speak 1:1 with an Autodesk specialist to learn about product capabilities, new features, technical requirements, and more.

*Including Flex customers
**Some limitations and product exclusions may apply

