If you’re an admin or IT professional who qualifies for the Autodesk Education plan, you can access 3,000 single-user subscriptions with the Institution subscription plan of each product available from the Autodesk Education Community site. In addition, students assigned to a product can install it on up to three devices. You also have the option to deploy Autodesk products to a network of shared computers for use in a lab. You’ll use a network license server to deploy licenses for up to 3,000 concurrent students per product. Shared lab machines are managed using serial numbers.

To continually update Autodesk products, you may need to renew your own education eligibility annually. As a school admin, you’ll be able to renew up to three months before your renewal date. When you renew, your confirmation of eligibility date moves out a full year from your prior expiration date, so there’s no penalty for renewing early.

For institutional renewals to the Education plan, see Renew institutional access to Education software.