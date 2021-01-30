How to buy
Vehicle Tracking provides a set of transportation design tools that include vehicle swept path prediction for steered vehicles, light rail vehicles, and aircraft, as well as parking layout design and roundabout design.
Analyze and predict the movement of steered and light rail vehicles and aircraft.
Use geometric rules for more efficient layout of parking rows and bays.
Quickly generate roundabout designs that blend with existing or planned roads.
Vehicle Tracking is a suite of transportation-related programs that includes vehicle swept path prediction for steered vehicles, light rail vehicles, and aircraft, as well as parking layout design and roundabout design.
Civil engineers working on roads, highways, airports, rail, and site design can use Vehicle Tracking to conduct swept path analysis and design, create and edit parking areas, and improve roundabout design.
Your Vehicle Tracking subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions of Vehicle Tracking. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Vehicle Tracking software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Vehicle Tracking here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Vehicle Tracking is available through the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. The price of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection subscription is