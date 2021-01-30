Vehicle Tracking: Swept path analysis and design software

What is Vehicle Tracking?

Vehicle Tracking provides a set of transportation design tools that include vehicle swept path prediction for steered vehicles, light rail vehicles, and aircraft, as well as parking layout design and roundabout design.

Why use Vehicle Tracking? 

Swept path analysis 

Analyze and predict the movement of steered and light rail vehicles and aircraft.

Parking lot design 

Use geometric rules for more efficient layout of parking rows and bays.

Roundabout design 

Quickly generate roundabout designs that blend with existing or planned roads.

What you can do with Vehicle Tracking

Analyze and incorporate vehicle maneuvers into designs

Evaluate the movement of steered vehicles, light rail vehicles, and aircraft. Determine the best parking layout. Explore alternative solutions for roundabout designs.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Vehicle Tracking used for?

Vehicle Tracking is a suite of transportation-related programs that includes vehicle swept path prediction for steered vehicles, light rail vehicles, and aircraft, as well as parking layout design and roundabout design.

Who uses Vehicle Tracking?

Civil engineers working on roads, highways, airports, rail, and site design can use Vehicle Tracking to conduct swept path analysis and design, create and edit parking areas, and improve roundabout design.

Which versions of Vehicle Tracking can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Vehicle Tracking subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions of Vehicle Tracking. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Vehicle Tracking on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Vehicle Tracking software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.

How do I convert my Vehicle Tracking free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Vehicle Tracking here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a Vehicle Tracking subscription cost?

Vehicle Tracking is available through the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. The price of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection subscription is  monthly, annually, or for 3 years. Please visit www.autodesk/collections/architecture-engineering-construction/overview to learn more about the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. If some of your users only occasionally use Vehicle Tracking, consider buying tokens to access it for 24 hours at a time. Visit www.autodesk.com/flex to learn more.

