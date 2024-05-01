Haas and Autodesk

Boost students' machining skills with new curriculum from Haas and Autodesk

Haas and Autodesk Fusion - CAD, CAM, and CNC for 2.5 axis milling

 

Adopt industry-validated curriculum designed to teach students modern, end-to-end machining workflows and skills needed to succeed in the workforce today. During just four courses, students will be able to design, simulate, and machine a brake caliper assembly part from start to finish. 

 

Easy to use. Simple to teach. Ready to roll.

Haas and Autodesk teamed up to deliver a complete curriculum—Haas and Autodesk Fusion—CAD, CAM, and CNC for 2.5 axis milling—and gear up students for future manufacturing careers.

Students will start with learning blueprint reading and CAM setup, then move to the basics of CAD modeling and creating toolpaths to completely machine the first side of a part.

Then, they will import a vise and soft jaw blanks and then set up and machine soft jaws on a CNC mill. By the end of Course 4, students will create a new setup to machine the brake caliper, simulate all toolpaths, and actually machine a brake caliper!

By completing this curriculum, you will be on the path to certify for Autodesk Certified Associate in CAM for 2.5 Axis Milling.

By using Haas and Autodesk Fusion curriculum, you will have access to:

Adaptable curriculum

  • Easily tailored to individual needs
  • Designed to work for what you need

Teaching resources

  • Lecture slides for manufacturing topics
  • Teacher guides with syllabus outlines

Videos and quizzes

  • Self-paced instructional videos and print guides led by Haas and Autodesk experts
  • Quizzes to reinforce learning

Hands-on learning

  • Ready-to-use practice exercises with solution videos for guided learning
  • Real-world challenge exercises for independent problem-solving

Curriculum overview

Course 1

Blueprints, CAD, CAM, and CNC

Learn foundational skills with an introduction to blueprint reading, CAM setup, machine safety, operation, and inspection.

 

After completing this course, students will be able to:

  • Identify parts of a blueprint
  • Identify GD&T symbols and Datums
  • Create a CAM setup for manufacturing
  • Understand machine safety best practices
  • Set up a VMC for use, including indicating a vise and setting up tooling
  • Operate a CNC mill
  • Inspect a machined part

 

Course 2

CAD, CAM, and Part Programming

Explore and learn CAD modeling, process planning, tool library setup, toolpaths, and CNC machine setup, operation, and inspection.

 

After completing this course, students will be able to:

  • Create basic 3D models in CAD
  • Review a CAD model and drawing
  • Create a process plan to machine a part
  • Set up a tool library in Autodesk Fusion
  • Create toolpaths to machine a part
  • Create an NC program and setup sheet
  • Load and proof a program on a CNC mill
  • Run a CNC program
  • Inspect a part after machining
Course 3

Drafting, Soft Jaw Design, and Programming

Gain deeper knowledge of blueprint creation, importing workholding, creating soft jaw models, and programming the machine and toolpaths.

 

After completing this course, students will be able to:

  • Create a basic detailed drawing
  • Import workholding
  • Create soft jaw models
  • Set up and program toolpaths for soft jaws
  • Set up and machine soft jaws on a CNC mill
Course 4

Machined Part Finishing and Inspection

Learn CAM setup, creating toolpaths to finish parts, simulation to validate toolpaths, and create documentation to set up machines and inspect final parts.

 

After completing this course, students will be able to:

  • Create a CAM setup
  • Create toolpaths to finish machine a part
  • Use simulation to validate toolpaths
  • Create documentation and G-code
  • Set up and machine a caliper in soft jaws
  • Inspect a final part
How going from start to part prepares students for careers in industry

Discover how educators from Gallatin College, Montana State University and Suncoast Technical College are using the new Haas and Autodesk Fusion curriculum as they share their hands-on experiences and benefits when preparing students for in-demand career pathways.

Watch the Haas and Autodesk Fusion curriculum in action.

Learn from the experts

The learning content that we offer is meticulously crafted by Autodesk and Haas experts who possess extensive, real-world CAD/CAM/CNC experience.

 

Mark Terryberry

Applications Engineer, Haas Automation

Mark brings over 25 years of experience in manufacturing and a passion for education to his role, where he oversees the development and delivery of training programs.

Tim Paul

Technical Account Manager, Autodesk

Tim has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing. He loves sharing his knowledge and making things, both professionally at Autodesk and personally with his Haas CNC Mill.

Curt Chan

Go-To-Market Strategy Manager, Autodesk

A mechanical engineer by training, Curt has spent the past 15 years of his career in the CAD/CAM industry, as well as time as an adjunct professor teaching design and manufacturing.

Haas and Autodesk partnership

Haas Automation and Autodesk have joined forces to create educational content tailored to today’s educators and tomorrow’s machinists. Our shared goal is to equip aspiring CAD/CAM programmers and CNC machinists with vital skills to enter the manufacturing workforce. By providing tools for learning and applied practice, we are committed to shaping the future of manufacturing education.

