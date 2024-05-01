Haas and Autodesk teamed up to deliver a complete curriculum—Haas and Autodesk Fusion—CAD, CAM, and CNC for 2.5 axis milling—and gear up students for future manufacturing careers.

Students will start with learning blueprint reading and CAM setup, then move to the basics of CAD modeling and creating toolpaths to completely machine the first side of a part.

Then, they will import a vise and soft jaw blanks and then set up and machine soft jaws on a CNC mill. By the end of Course 4, students will create a new setup to machine the brake caliper, simulate all toolpaths, and actually machine a brake caliper!

By completing this curriculum, you will be on the path to certify for Autodesk Certified Associate in CAM for 2.5 Axis Milling.