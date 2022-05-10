How to buy
Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM software helps manufacturers automate CNC programming. It now includes FeatureCAM Ultimate, PartMaker, Autodesk Fusion, Autodesk Fusion Team, and HSMWorks to help you:
Standardize CAM programming across your team
Make better use of your CNC machinery
Reduce programming times and increase consistency
Automate workflow from design to NC code and start machining sooner.
Simplify machining of feature-rich parts with automated feature recognition.
Use the same CAM software tool to program all CNC machinery with ease.
FeatureCAM uses manufacturing knowledge to intelligently make decisions, produce results, and eliminate repetition. Manufacturers can standardize best practices and quality standards, and promote repeatability between all employees using the same setup.
Get more from 3-axis to 5-axis mills, lathes, turn-mills, Swiss lathes, and wire EDMs. Use simulation tools to visualize programming within your machining envelope.
– Jon Hoyle, Managing Director, Bright Engineering
– Ethan Bennet, Production Manager, Frontier Technologies
– Vincent Lavoie, Programmer, Précinov
See how Autodesk Fusion and FeatureCAM work together
Use the comprehensive 3D CAD tools in Fusion 360 to design fixtures for FeatureCAM machining projects.
Generate accurate representations of your turning tools for machining simulation for programming outputs.
Communicate across teams to maximize design and manufacturing profitability.
Access free, on-demand training videos to learn the fundamentals of Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM.
Learn more about the capabilities of PartMaker (included in a subscription to Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM).
Learn about some of the more advanced capabilities provided by Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM.
Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM is CAM software used to automate the generation of CNC machining code. It is typically used to program 3- and 5-axis CNC mills, as well as lathes, turn-mill and mill-turn machines, multi-tasking machines, and wire EDMs.
A subscription to Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM also includes access to Fusion and PartMaker. PartMaker is CAM software with advanced capabilities specifically designed to program Swiss-lathes.
Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM is typically used by CAM programmers, manufacturing engineers, and CNC machinists. FeatureCAM is commonly used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer goods.
Contact your local Autodesk sales representative to discuss your business needs and see which time-limited version of Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM may be available for you.
Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM runs on Microsoft® Windows® 11. See system requirements for details.
Reporting:
Product usage reporting
Administration & Security:
2-step verification
Bulk import and assign
Support & Adoption Services:
8x5 live support
Collaboration:
Autodesk Drive
Shared views
Need help with training, implementation, and other support to get the most out of your software? Hiring the right qualified professional is as simple as an online search.
Visit the Autodesk Services Marketplace to find Autodesk-approved professionals to help you with:
Note: Any service contracted with providers is a direct, paid engagement between customers and providers.