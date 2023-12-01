AUTODESK EDUCATION

Explore teaching and learning resources by industry and academic course, designed to seamlessly integrate Autodesk products into your classroom.

Teaching resources by industry and academic course

Architecture, engineering, construction

Find on-demand learning  & resource content for your teaching needs for AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Product design and manufacturing

Learning content for Fusion and Inventor, designed and organized for easy implementation in your classroom curriculum.

 

Media and entertainment

Find on-demand learning & resource content for your teaching needs for 3ds Max, Maya, and more.

 

Architecture, engineering, and construction curriculum

Product design and manufacturing curriculum

Secondary education

Vocational institutions

Universities and colleges

Downloadable content for your Learning Management System (LMS)

Content is portable to your local LMS as Common Cartridge files (.imscc). It is “remix-able” so you can make the content your own and include along side your other material. Re-download content when Autodesk refreshes the assets. You may need to follow instructions from your LMS.

CAD educational resources

CAM educational resources

Learning content benefits for educators and students

Authored by industry experts

Autodesk educational resources are developed by our network of trusted academic and industry partners so students learn the right skills to support the jobs of today and the future.

Learning assets to help you teach

Lecture slides, assessments, and projects that easily integrate with your lesson plans, saving you time so you can focus on teaching and your students.

Educational content to help students learn

Choose from real-world projects or assignable courses and modules to develop targeted skills, including exercises for classroom instruction, homework, or capstone assignments.

FAQ: Learning content for educators and students

Find answers to common questions about our teaching and learning content

Does Autodesk have education curriculum?

Yes. We have teaching and learning resources by industry and academic course, designed to seamlessly integrate Autodesk products into your classroom.

Does Autodesk have curriculum or resources to help me teach Fusion/CAD/CAM?

Yes. We have learning content for Fusion and Inventor, designed and organized for easy implementation in your classroom curriculum.

Are these courses free of charge?

Yes. Use your Autodesk Account to sign up for free courses.

I'm a student or educator. Is this content right for me?

Yes. This content is designed to be used by students and educators.

How do I share Autodesk learning content under Creative Commons licensing?

Autodesk learning content is licensed to share under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

For more information about sharing content under the Creative Commons licensing, please see Autodesk Share the Knowledge Creative Commons FAQs.

How do I share Autodesk learning content with others?

The best way to share Autodesk learning content with others is to use the course playlist feature. This feature enables you to create your own customized playlists of Autodesk courses and modules and share them with others.

To create your own playlists:

  • Click the plus '+' (Add to list) at the top of any course/applicable module to create a new list or add to an existing list. Lists will be available under the "My lists" tab in "My Dashboard".

To share a playlist with others:

  • Set the list visibility to Public and share the playlist link.

Instructors can create curated playlists to share learning content with your students. Additionally, you can download and share course documents including model files, instruction sheets, data forms and more.

