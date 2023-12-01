Yes. We have teaching and learning resources by industry and academic course, designed to seamlessly integrate Autodesk products into your classroom.
Find on-demand learning & resource content for your teaching needs for AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Learning content for Fusion and Inventor, designed and organized for easy implementation in your classroom curriculum.
Find on-demand learning & resource content for your teaching needs for 3ds Max, Maya, and more.
Content is portable to your local LMS as Common Cartridge files (.imscc). It is “remix-able” so you can make the content your own and include along side your other material. Re-download content when Autodesk refreshes the assets. You may need to follow instructions from your LMS.
Autodesk educational resources are developed by our network of trusted academic and industry partners so students learn the right skills to support the jobs of today and the future.
Lecture slides, assessments, and projects that easily integrate with your lesson plans, saving you time so you can focus on teaching and your students.
Choose from real-world projects or assignable courses and modules to develop targeted skills, including exercises for classroom instruction, homework, or capstone assignments.
Find answers to common questions about our teaching and learning content
Yes. We have learning content for Fusion and Inventor, designed and organized for easy implementation in your classroom curriculum.
Yes. Use your Autodesk Account to sign up for free courses.
Yes. This content is designed to be used by students and educators.
Autodesk learning content is licensed to share under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
For more information about sharing content under the Creative Commons licensing, please see Autodesk Share the Knowledge Creative Commons FAQs.
The best way to share Autodesk learning content with others is to use the course playlist feature. This feature enables you to create your own customized playlists of Autodesk courses and modules and share them with others.
Instructors can create curated playlists to share learning content with your students. Additionally, you can download and share course documents including model files, instruction sheets, data forms and more.