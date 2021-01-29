Robot Structural Analysis Robot Structural Analysis
Robot Structural Analysis Professional overview (video: 2:46 min.)
Comprehensive access to core wall results (video: 1:34 min.)
Buildings with sequential self-weight load (video: 1:05 min.)
Automated analytical modeling using Dynamo
Robot Structural Analysis Professional is structural load analysis software that verifies code compliance and uses BIM-integrated workflows to exchange data with Revit. It can help you to create more resilient, constructible designs that are accurate, coordinated, and connected to BIM.
Robot Structural Analysis Professional is available only in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection, an essential set of integrated Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools. The collection includes:
Exchange data with Revit and other design tools.
Test wind loads during design to avoid costly changes. (video: 1:23 min.)
Test the behavior of static, modal, and nonlinear structures.
Create a high-quality, advanced finite element mesh for more precise analysis results.
Work with country-specific section shapes and building codes in imperial or metric to support code-checking.
Create custom parametric structures, directly extract results, and extend analysis and code-checking capabilities.
Robot Structural Analysis is available only in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. The price of an annual Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection subscription is
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the Robot Structural Analysis product page. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Download a free 30-day trial of any software—you can try multiple products simultaneously—included in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. Use at least a 10 Mbps Internet connection and make sure you have enough space on your hard drive as trials are typically large file sizes. Download trials one at a time, then restart your computer to get started. For help with trialing products in the collection, follow our step-by-step download and install instructions.
If you already subscribe to an individual product, you can switch to an industry collection. If you have a maintenance plan, you can switch to a collection by trading in one seat for one subscription.
Product usage reporting
2-step verification
Bulk import & assign
8x5 live support
Autodesk Drive
Shared views
Click here to see full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.
Need help with training, implementation, and other support to get the most out of your software? Hiring the right qualified professional is as simple as an online search.
Visit the Autodesk Services Marketplace to find Autodesk-approved professionals to help you with:
Note: Any service contracted with providers is a direct, paid engagement between customers and providers.