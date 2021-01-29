Robot Structural Analysis Robot Structural Analysis

BIM structural analysis software for engineers

Create resilient, constructible designs connected to BIM

  Robot Structural Analysis Professional overview

  Comprehensive access to core wall results

  Buildings with sequential self-weight load

  • Example of an automated analytical model using Dynamo

    Automated analytical modeling using Dynamo

-

Robot Structural Analysis Professional is structural load analysis software that verifies code compliance and uses BIM-integrated workflows to exchange data with Revit. It can help you to create more resilient, constructible designs that are accurate, coordinated, and connected to BIM.

Robot Structural Analysis Professional in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

Robot Structural Analysis Professional is available only in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection, an essential set of integrated Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools. The collection includes:

  • Revit
  • AutoCAD
  • Advance Steel
  • And more

  • Revit
  • AutoCAD
  • Advance Steel
  • And more

Robot Structural Analysis Professional features

  • Structural analysis results of a multi-floor building

    BIM-integrated workflows

    Exchange data with Revit and other design tools.

    Learn more

  • Video: Wind load simulation test

    Wind load simulation

    Test wind loads during design to avoid costly changes. (video: 1:23 min.)

    Learn more

  • Enhancement
    Robot Structural analysis screen showing analysis parameters, types, and results

    Extensive analysis capabilities

    Test the behavior of static, modal, and nonlinear structures.

    Learn more

  • Finite element auto-meshing

    Create a high-quality, advanced finite element mesh for more precise analysis results.

    Learn more

  • ENHANCED | Country-specific design standards

    Work with country-specific section shapes and building codes in imperial or metric to support code-checking.

    Learn more

  • Open and flexible API

    Create custom parametric structures, directly extract results, and extend analysis and code-checking capabilities.

    Learn more

Find answers to common questions

  • How much does a Robot Structural Analysis subscription cost?

    Robot Structural Analysis is available only in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. The price of an annual Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection subscription is $1,690 and the price of a monthly Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection subscription is $210. The price of a 3-year Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection subscription is $4,565.

  • How do I convert my Robot Structural Analysis free trial to a paid subscription?

    Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the Robot Structural Analysis product page. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

  • How do I download the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection?

    Download a free 30-day trial of any software—you can try multiple products simultaneously—included in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. Use at least a 10 Mbps Internet connection and make sure you have enough space on your hard drive as trials are typically large file sizes. Download trials one at a time, then restart your computer to get started. For help with trialing products in the collection, follow our step-by-step download and install instructions.

  • How can I switch to a collection?

    If you already subscribe to an individual product, you can switch to an industry collection. If you have a maintenance plan, you can switch to a collection by trading in one seat for one subscription.

Reporting:

Product usage reporting

  • See an aggregate summary of how many people are using each product and version, and the overall frequency of use.

Administration & Security:

2-step verification

  • Add another layer of security to user accounts.

Bulk import & assign

  • Upload a .csv file to add and assign a large number of users at once.

Support & Adoption Services:

8x5 live support

  • Contact an Autodesk specialist for help during your local business hours.

Collaboration:

Autodesk Drive

  • Securely store, preview, and share design data.

Shared views

  • Quickly and securely share work with stakeholders.

Click here to see full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.

Need help with training, implementation, and other support to get the most out of your software? Hiring the right qualified professional is as simple as an online search.

Visit the Autodesk Services Marketplace to find Autodesk-approved professionals to help you with:

  • Training and implementation
  • Systems integration
  • Business process and workflow optimization
  • BIM services and much more

Note: Any service contracted with providers is a direct, paid engagement between customers and providers.