Autodesk NAVPACK: Simulation and design optimization 

Optimize your design process with the NAVPACK powerful simulation tools.

Three screens display iterations of a car using Autodesk NAVPACK AI-accelerated engineering

What is Autodesk NAVPACK?

Autodesk NAVPACK is an AI-powered simulation and analysis solution that helps users to:

  • Accelerate design optimization: Reduce manual iterations and speed up product development.

  • Enhance product performance: Optimize designs for structural, thermal, and fluid dynamics efficiency.

  • Streamline engineering workflows: Simplify processes, reduce manual steps, and improve product performance.

Why use Autodesk NAVPACK? 

Accelerate design decisions 

Reduce lengthy testing cycles by using real-time simulation.

Improve decision making 

Prioritize key design features and optimize performance.

Enhance collaboration 

Increase productivity and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

What you can do with NAVPACK 

Workflow graph showing how AI-accelerated design cycles can reduce simulation time
AI-powered digital tools as end-to-end solutions

Reduce simulation time from hours to seconds

Autodesk NAVPACK transforms traditional engineering workflows, reducing simulation time from hours to seconds using AI-driven predictions and optimization for faster, smarter decision-making.

Real-time AI predictions optimize design and performance instantly

Get real-time design predictions

Engineers can explore design options interactively with NAVPACK, integrating with Paraview, Blender, and custom dashboards for instant feedback on performance and feasibility.

NavDesign integration in action

Seamless integration

NAVPACK integrates with existing workflows to visualize real-time performance and optimize designs.

Which NAVPACK solution is right for you? 

NAVPACK Core 

Software toolkit to train and apply prediction models for real time simulation and analysis

 

NAVPACK Design 

Interactive design tool to integrate and visualize real time results generated from prediction models

 

Learn more about NAVASTO

Video: Learn about training graph neural networks

WEBINAR

Training graph neural networks for CFD 

Dr. Jakob Lohse shares how to train graph neural networks on CFD data.

Watch video (40:49 min.)
Video: Watch an interview with Matthias Bauer discussing AI engineering

PODCAST

AI-accelerated engineering 

Matthias Bauer discusses AI-accelerated engineering and common misconceptions about AI.

 

Watch video (35:51 min.)
Video: Matthias Bauer shares how AI accelerates engineering insights

INTERVIEW

The role of AI in engineering 

Learn how AI in engineering accelerates insights rather than replacing simulations.

 

Watch video (6 min.)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) 

What is Autodesk NAVPACK used for?

Autodesk NAVPACK is an AI-powered solution designed to optimize engineering simulations and design processes. It’s primarily used to improve product development efficiency, reduce iteration cycles, and enhance design accuracy in industries like automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. Autodesk NAVPACK utilizes predictive models and generative design to provide real-time feedback on performance, structure, and material choices.

Who uses Autodesk NAVPACK?

Autodesk NAVPACK is used by:

  • Engineers who need rapid and precise simulations for product designs 

  • Research and development teams focused on improving product performance with AI-driven insights

  • Automotive manufacturers optimizing vehicle aerodynamics, safety features, and structural designs 

  • Aerospace companies fine-tuning aerodynamics and propulsion systems

  • Manufacturers seeking faster prototyping and reduced development costs 

 
NAVPACK is suitable for large enterprises as well as small teams and startups that want to integrate AI into their design process.

What makes Autodesk NAVPACK different from other design tools?

NAVPACK differentiates itself by offering AI-enhanced simulation and optimization that integrates seamlessly into existing design workflows. Unlike traditional simulation tools that require extensive manual iterations, NAVPACK’s machine learning models provide real-time feedback and predictive insights, significantly reducing design cycles. Key differentiators include:

  • Fast real-time simulations for design validation and performance predictions 

  • Seamless integration with existing engineering tools (e.g., CAD software, Blender, simulation platforms)

  • Generative design capabilities that help push the boundaries of form and function 

  • Minimal data requirements, enabling faster and more cost-effective optimization

  • Collaboration tools that allow teams to work together and make decisions based on AI-driven recommendations 

These features make NAVPACK a more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable solution compared to traditional design tools.

What industries benefit from the Autodesk NAVPACK technology?

Our AI solutions support industries requiring advanced simulation and design optimization, including:

  • Automotive (aerodynamics, crash simulations, lightweight structures) 

  • Aerospace (CFD, structural optimization, propulsion systems)

  • Manufacturing (material processing, predictive maintenance) 

How does NAVPACK’s AI integrate with existing engineering tools?

NAVPACK provides seamless integration with tools like Blender, CAD software, and simulation platforms, enabling engineers to apply AI-driven optimizations without disrupting workflows.

Which operating system does NAVPACK run on?

NAVPACK can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Linux®. See NAVPACK system requirements for details.

Which versions of NAVPACK can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your NAVPACK subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install NAVPACK on multiple computers?

With a subscription to NAVPACK software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information. 

