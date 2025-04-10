& Construction
Autodesk NAVPACK is an AI-powered simulation and analysis solution that helps users to:
Accelerate design optimization: Reduce manual iterations and speed up product development.
Enhance product performance: Optimize designs for structural, thermal, and fluid dynamics efficiency.
Streamline engineering workflows: Simplify processes, reduce manual steps, and improve product performance.
Reduce lengthy testing cycles by using real-time simulation.
Prioritize key design features and optimize performance.
Increase productivity and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Engineers can explore design options interactively with NAVPACK, integrating with Paraview, Blender, and custom dashboards for instant feedback on performance and feasibility.
– Pierluigi Orsi, Head of Fluid Dynamics Group, INEOS Britannia
– Dr. Moni Islam, Head of Development Aerodynamics, AUDI
Software toolkit to train and apply prediction models for real time simulation and analysis
Interactive design tool to integrate and visualize real time results generated from prediction models
Autodesk NAVPACK is an AI-powered solution designed to optimize engineering simulations and design processes. It’s primarily used to improve product development efficiency, reduce iteration cycles, and enhance design accuracy in industries like automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. Autodesk NAVPACK utilizes predictive models and generative design to provide real-time feedback on performance, structure, and material choices.
Autodesk NAVPACK is used by:
Engineers who need rapid and precise simulations for product designs
Research and development teams focused on improving product performance with AI-driven insights
Automotive manufacturers optimizing vehicle aerodynamics, safety features, and structural designs
Aerospace companies fine-tuning aerodynamics and propulsion systems
Manufacturers seeking faster prototyping and reduced development costs
NAVPACK is suitable for large enterprises as well as small teams and startups that want to integrate AI into their design process.
NAVPACK differentiates itself by offering AI-enhanced simulation and optimization that integrates seamlessly into existing design workflows. Unlike traditional simulation tools that require extensive manual iterations, NAVPACK’s machine learning models provide real-time feedback and predictive insights, significantly reducing design cycles. Key differentiators include:
Fast real-time simulations for design validation and performance predictions
Seamless integration with existing engineering tools (e.g., CAD software, Blender, simulation platforms)
Generative design capabilities that help push the boundaries of form and function
Minimal data requirements, enabling faster and more cost-effective optimization
Collaboration tools that allow teams to work together and make decisions based on AI-driven recommendations
These features make NAVPACK a more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable solution compared to traditional design tools.
Our AI solutions support industries requiring advanced simulation and design optimization, including:
Automotive (aerodynamics, crash simulations, lightweight structures)
Aerospace (CFD, structural optimization, propulsion systems)
Manufacturing (material processing, predictive maintenance)
NAVPACK provides seamless integration with tools like Blender, CAD software, and simulation platforms, enabling engineers to apply AI-driven optimizations without disrupting workflows.
Your NAVPACK subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to NAVPACK software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.