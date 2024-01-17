Autodesk Certification for architecture, engineering, and construction

AEC professionals and students can earn certifications to move their careers and their organizations forward by highlighting their knowledge of CAD and BIM tools.

Autodesk Certified Professional

Developed for candidates who have advanced skills and can solve complex challenges in workflow and design, this professional-level certification helps candidates stand out and succeed in a competitive job market.

See the professional level certifications available for architecture, engineering, and construction below.

Autodesk Revit certification

Autodesk Certified Professional

Revit for Architectural Design

Demonstrate your in-depth Revit modeling and documentation abilities, and future-proof your career with a certification in Revit for architectural design.

 

Professional | 120 min exam

building bridge Revit for structural

Autodesk Certified Professional

Revit for Structural Design

Get recognized for your expertise with a certification in Revit for structural design. Prove your knowledge and skill in documentation, in-depth modeling, and collaboration.

 

Professional | 120 min exam

construction with Revit mechhnical design

Autodesk Certified Professional

Revit for Mechanical Design

Prove you're ready for your next role by showcasing your knowledge and abilities in system modeling, design, and analysis with a professional certification in Revit for Mechanical Design.

 

Professional | 120 min exam

person in workshop

Autodesk Certified Professional

Revit for Electrical Design

Gain a competitive edge in the job market and highlight your expertise in electrical workflows, processes, and design with a professional certification in Revit for electrical design.

 

Professional | 120 min exam

working with AutoCAD

Autodesk Certified Professional

AutoCAD for Design and Drafting

Propel your career forward with a certification in AutoCAD for design and drafting. Apply basic CAD principles and demonstrate your familiarity with relevant workflows, processes, and project objectives.

 

Professional | 120 min exam

professionals discussing civil design

Autodesk Certified Professional

Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design

Leverage your skills and knowledge of civil design theory to take the next step in your career with a certification in Civil 3D for infrastructure design.

 

Professional | 120 min exam

student working on design

Autodesk Certified User

Developed for secondary students and non-English speakers in all industries, this certification validates and highlights foundational Autodesk software skills and knowledge. These certification exams are offered through our partner Certiport.

See the available Autodesk Certified User exams for architecture, engineering, and construction below.

person working on Revit design

Autodesk Certified User

Autodesk Revit

The Autodesk Certified User certification in Revit demonstrates entry-level knowledge using building information software for careers in architecture, interior design, and construction management.

 

Entry-level | 50 min exam

person working on Autocad

Autodesk Certified User

Autodesk AutoCAD

This entry-level exam validates the important skills needed to effectively use AutoCAD software. Knowledge demonstrated includes creating or plotting drawings, editing objects, working with layouts, and other key skills.

 

Entry-level | 50 min exam