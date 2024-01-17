How to buy
Developed for candidates who have advanced skills and can solve complex challenges in workflow and design, this professional-level certification helps candidates stand out and succeed in a competitive job market.
See the professional level certifications available for architecture, engineering, and construction below.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Demonstrate your in-depth Revit modeling and documentation abilities, and future-proof your career with a certification in Revit for architectural design.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Get recognized for your expertise with a certification in Revit for structural design. Prove your knowledge and skill in documentation, in-depth modeling, and collaboration.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Prove you're ready for your next role by showcasing your knowledge and abilities in system modeling, design, and analysis with a professional certification in Revit for Mechanical Design.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Gain a competitive edge in the job market and highlight your expertise in electrical workflows, processes, and design with a professional certification in Revit for electrical design.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Propel your career forward with a certification in AutoCAD for design and drafting. Apply basic CAD principles and demonstrate your familiarity with relevant workflows, processes, and project objectives.
Autodesk Certified Professional
Leverage your skills and knowledge of civil design theory to take the next step in your career with a certification in Civil 3D for infrastructure design.
Developed for secondary students and non-English speakers in all industries, this certification validates and highlights foundational Autodesk software skills and knowledge. These certification exams are offered through our partner Certiport.
See the available Autodesk Certified User exams for architecture, engineering, and construction below.
Autodesk Certified User
The Autodesk Certified User certification in Revit demonstrates entry-level knowledge using building information software for careers in architecture, interior design, and construction management.
Autodesk Certified User
This entry-level exam validates the important skills needed to effectively use AutoCAD software. Knowledge demonstrated includes creating or plotting drawings, editing objects, working with layouts, and other key skills.