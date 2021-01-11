Autodesk products

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is Autodesk software used for?

Autodesk’s broad portfolio of products and services enables our customers to foster innovation, optimize and improve their designs, save time and money, improve quality, communicate plans, and collaborate with others.

Our software for architecture, engineering, and construction improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used.

Our product development and manufacturing software provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building products with comprehensive digital engineering solutions that bring together data from all phases of the product development and production lifecycle.

Our digital media and entertainment products provide tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

 

What is the difference between AutoCAD and Autodesk?

Autodesk is the company that makes software for people who make things. AutoCAD is one of the software subscriptions that Autodesk has developed and offers to designers around the globe. AutoCAD is computer-aided design (CAD) software that architects, engineers, and construction professionals rely on to create precise 2D and 3D drawings.

 

How can I convert my Autodesk software trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial, click the SUBSCRIBE NOW button, and follow the necessary steps to purchase your subscription. Once your purchase is complete, simply relaunch the product to have immediate access to your subscription. No need to download or install the product again. For additional help, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

 

Can I switch to subscription from a maintenance plan?

Yes. To help customers transition to a named user plan, new trade-in offers will be available starting May 2020. Learn more about our trade-in offers.

 

How do I renew my license?

Software renewal varies depending on how you purchased your subscription. For detailed renewal instructions, visit How to renew your subscription.

 

Where can I buy Autodesk software?

We’re glad you asked!

Your fastest option is to subscribe to any of our most popular Autodesk products directly on this page.

Talk to a sales representative by calling 1-844-664-8618.

Find an authorized reseller.

 

Can I install Autodesk software on multiple computers?

Your subscription software can be installed on up to three devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Terms of Use (US site) for more information.

 

Can I buy Autodesk software without a subscription?

Autodesk software is only available as a subscription. Learn more about the benefits of subscription.

 

Who uses Autodesk software?

Autodesk is a global leader in design and make software for the architecture, engineering, construction, media and entertainment, and manufacturing industries. If you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers have built with our software.

 

What happened to perpetual licenses?

As of August 1, 2016, we have phased out perpetual licenses of our software for Autodesk products worldwide. Take advantage of subscription benefits by purchasing here.

Products A-Z list

 
3ds Max
A360 (US site)
Advance Steel (US site)
Alias AutoStudio (formerly Alias Automotive)
Alias Concept
Alias Design
Alias SpeedForm
Alias Surface
Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection
Arnold
ArtCAM (discontinued)
Assemble
AutoCAD
AutoCAD Architecture
AutoCAD Design Suite (discontinued)
AutoCAD Electrical
AutoCAD for Mac
AutoCAD LT
AutoCAD LT for Mac
AutoCAD Map 3D
AutoCAD Mechanical
AutoCAD MEP
AutoCAD Plant 3D
AutoCAD Raster Design
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite
Autodesk Build
AutoCAD Web
Autodesk Docs
Autodesk Platform Services (formerly Forge) (US site)
Autodesk Takeoff
BIM Collaborate
BIM Collaborate Pro
Building Design Suite (discontinued)
CFD (Autodesk CFD) (US site)
Character Generator (discontinued)
Civil 3D
Constructware (renewal only) (US site)
Design Review (US site)
DWF Writer
DWG TrueConvert (see DWG Viewers)
DWG TrueView
EAGLE (US site)
Entertainment Creation Suite (discontinued)
Fabrication CADmep (US site)
Fabrication CAMduct (US site)
Fabrication ESTmep (US site)
Factory Design Utilities (US site)
FBX (US site)
FBX Review mobile and desktop app (US site)
FeatureCAM (US site)
Flame
Flame Assist
Flare
Flow Capture (formerly Moxion)
Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)
Forma
FormIt (US site)
Fusion
Fusion 360 Additive Build Extension (US site)
Fusion 360 Generative Design Extension (US site)
Fusion 360 Machining Extension (US site)
Fusion 360 Manage Extension (US site)
Fusion 360 Nesting & Fabrication Extension (US site)
Fusion 360 Product Design Extension (US site)
Fusion 360 Simulation Extension (US site)
Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain (US site)
Fusion Team (US Site)
Fusion with PowerInspect (US site)
Fusion with PowerMill (US site)
Fusion with PowerShape (US site)
HSMWorks (US site)
Info360 Asset
Info360 Insight
InfoDrainage
InfoWorks ICM
InfoWorks WS Pro
InfoWater Pro
Infrastructure Design Suite (discontinued)
Infrastructure Map Server (renewal only) (US site)
InfraWorks
Insight (US site)
Instructables
Inventor
Inventor CAM (US site)
Inventor Engineer-to-Order (US site)
Inventor Nastran (US site)
Inventor Nesting (US site)
Lustre (US site)
Maya
Maya LT (discontinued)
Media & Entertainment Collection
Meshmixer (US site)
Moldflow Adviser
Moldflow Communicator
Moldflow Insight
Motion FX
MotionBuilder (US site)
Mudbox (US site)
Navisworks Freedom (US site)
Navisworks Manage (US site)
Navisworks Simulate (US site)
Netfabb (US site)
ObjectARX (US site)
Plant Design Suite (discontinued)
Point Layout (US site)
Product Design & Manufacturing Collection
Product Design Suite (discontinued)
Prospect by IrisVR
ReCap (US site)
ReCap Pro (US site)
ReMake (discontinued) (US site)
Rendering (Autodesk Rendering) (US site)
Revit
Revit Live (US site)
Revit LT
Robot Structural Analysis Professional (US site)
Showcase (US site)
SketchBook for Enterprise (discontinued)(US site)
SketchBook (discontinued)
Structural Analysis for Revit (US site)
Structural Bridge Design (US site)
The Wild
Tinkercad
TruFiber (renewal only) (US site)
TruLaser (renewal only) (US site)
TruNest (US site)
TruPlan (renewal only) (US site)
Vault Office
Vault Professional
Vehicle Tracking (US site)
VRED Design
VRED Presenter
VRED Professional
VRED Server
Within Medical (US site)