AutoCAD LT can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See AutoCAD LT system requirements (US Site) for details.



Every AutoCAD LT subscription includes AutoCAD on the web and mobile. AutoCAD on mobile can run on iOS, Android, and Windows. See AutoCAD on mobile system requirements for version details. AutoCAD on the web is supported by 64-bit Google Chrome, 64-bit Mozilla Firefox, and 64-bit Microsoft Edge on Windows or Mac. See AutoCAD on the web system requirements for version details.