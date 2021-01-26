All orders placed in the Autodesk online store are fulfilled through your Autodesk Account, where you can download install files and access cloud services. The option to purchase and ship a physical copy of Autodesk software is not available. We send you an order fulfillment email message after we process your payment and deliver products and services to your Autodesk Account. If you don't receive information about accessing purchases within 24 hours of ordering, check your email Spam or Junk folder or contact us for assistance.

To Download Your Software

Sign in to your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com. You must sign in with the email address of the account used to subscribe to the product or an account with access assigned by an administrator. See Products Missing from Autodesk Account for information. Locate your software in the list of Products & Services. Click Downloads under the product title and follow the prompts in the download window.

These pages have instructions for downloading, installing, and activating your software:

To Access Cloud Services

Sign in to your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com. Locate your cloud services in the list of Products & Services. Click Access Now and follow the prompts to use your cloud services.

Products Missing from Autodesk Account

Software products and cloud services appear on the Products & Services tab under the following Autodesk Accounts only:

Account used to purchase the software or service (administrator account)

Account of a named user with access assigned by an account administrator

If you received an email message that states purchased products are available or that access was assigned by an administrator, you must sign in to Autodesk Account using the email address to which the message was sent.

If you sign in and don't see your software, verify the email address you used to sign in and try again. If you need assistance signing in to the correct account, please contact support.

Troubleshooting Download Issues

See these articles for troubleshooting tips if you have problems downloading your software: