Revit is a comprehensive Building Information Modeling (BIM) software that offers tools for architectural design, structural engineering, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) systems, and construction. It enables professionals to create, model, and document building projects in a collaborative environment.

Informed Design for Revit is an add-in specifically designed to enhance the functionality of Autodesk Revit. It provides additional capabilities for accessing building product templates, customizing them, and seamlessly integrating them into design files. Informed Design for Revit focuses on optimizing design communication and facilitating the use of manufacturable building components within the Revit workflow.