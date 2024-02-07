How to buy
Empower your designs with customizable, manufacturable building products for unparalleled certainty and quality.
Template Discovery: Explore building product templates for seamlessly incorporating manufacturing-level detail into your design files.
Customization: Tailor building products to align with your building's requirements, ensuring compliance with manufacturers' specifications.
Certainty: Confirm design decisions are accurate and manufacturable to reduce project risk and prevent errors.
Designers can customize and incorporate accurate and manufacturable building product templates into their designs, confirming the manufacturability and feasibility of their specified products.
Automate the generation and insertion of Revit Family instances based on customized templates, reducing manual effort and saving time in the design process.
Designers can prevent downstream errors by including construction products that are known to be accurate and manufacturable, minimizing rework and improving overall project efficiency.
Browse catalogs of known-manufacturable building products for use in Revit projects.
Manufacturer capabilities and limitations are enforced as you customize the product to suit your needs.
Browse the list of validated product variations to place instances quickly and easily.
Modify the values of existing instances to configure replacements. Swap out-of-date products with the manufacturer’s latest product release.
– Benjamin Hall, Architect , Green Canopy Node
See how Informed Design for Revit and Inventor combine for design certainty.
Building product manufacturers author and publish customizable, repeatable products using Autodesk Informed Design for Inventor.
Access, customize, and place building product templates in design files while respecting manufacturers' guardrails.
Using the Informed Design web portal, manufacturers can seamlessly generate all manufacturing documentation automatically.
Autodesk Informed Design for Revit is a Revit Add-in enabling design professionals to explore building product templates, tailor them, and seamlessly incorporate them into design files, ensuring traceability as a known, manufacturable component.
Autodesk Informed Design for Revit is leveraged by design professionals utilizing Revit to effectively convey design intent for building projects.
Revit is a comprehensive Building Information Modeling (BIM) software that offers tools for architectural design, structural engineering, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) systems, and construction. It enables professionals to create, model, and document building projects in a collaborative environment.
Informed Design for Revit is an add-in specifically designed to enhance the functionality of Autodesk Revit. It provides additional capabilities for accessing building product templates, customizing them, and seamlessly integrating them into design files. Informed Design for Revit focuses on optimizing design communication and facilitating the use of manufacturable building components within the Revit workflow.
In order to utilize Informed Design for Revit, users must have Revit and Autodesk Docs for seamless cloud-based data sharing and building product template integration. While Informed Design for Inventor is not a prerequisite, effective collaboration with the building product supplier utilizing Informed Design for Inventor, Inventor and Autodesk Docs is essential for optimal usage and synchronization.
Informed Design for Revit is an add-in for Revit that can be downloaded and installed free of charge. As of now, generating manufacturing documentation through the Informed Design web portal does not require any token charge. However, please note that after the zero token charge period, generating manufacturing documentation via the Informed Design web portal will entail a nominal fee of 1/3 token per document (equivalent to 3 documents per token). Please be aware that terms and conditions apply and prices are subject to change.
Informed Design for Revit can only be installed on Revit 2024 and upcoming releases.