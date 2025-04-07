Autodesk IWLive Pro: Real-time operations of water distribution systems 

What is Autodesk IWLive Pro? 

Autodesk IWLive Pro integrates with InfoWorks WS Pro to create an operational digital twin of water distribution systems. 

  • Integrate hydraulic models with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to use real-time data from sensors and control systems.

  • Simulate network behavior to support operational decision making.

  • Predict future network demand using historical and forecast data.

Why use Autodesk IWLive Pro?

Get real-time updates

Maintain and optimize system operations efficiently.

Use reliable models

Improve operational decision making with accurate models.

Mitigate risks

Prevent pipe bursts and minimize leakage with advance warnings.

Improve collaboration

Connect teams and lifecycle phases with an operational digital twin.

What can you do with Autodesk IWLive Pro?

Map in Autodesk IWLive Pro showing a network of lines and nodes representing pipes and connections over a geographic area
Detect pipe bursts and other issues in your network

Real-time data integration and anomaly detection

IWLive Pro integrates with SCADA systems, allowing operators to see what happened in the past, present, and near future. It alerts operators of leaks, bursts, or changes in demand by comparing model forecasts to live data.

IWLive Pro screen displays a map with an overlay and nodes representing pipes and connections in a geographic area.
Predict your network behavior with powerful simulations

Advanced hydraulic modeling and scenario simulation

Autodesk IWLive Pro uses advanced hydraulic modeling capabilities to simulate the behavior of water networks in various operational scenarios, such as taking a pump offline for maintenance or closing a valve.

“Our modeling approach allowed us to target investments that benefit our customers.”

– Kevin Henderson, Network Asset Modelling Manager, Bristol Water

Autodesk IWLive Pro resources

Emergency repair workers in the distance, fixing a burst outdoor water pipe flooding a concrete sidewalk

VIDEO PLAYLIST

Getting started with IWLive Pro

View this three-part video series to better understand the key features of IWLive Pro.

 

A burst of water erupts from a break in a concrete sidewalk, creating a splash

BLOG

Real-time leakage detection

Addressing water leakage requires a sustainable strategy. Proactively manage leakage in real time.

 

Large industrial water pipes installed in a trench, surrounded by excavated earth and construction materials

BLOG

Understanding water loss and leakage

Break your leakage strategy into three key areas: strategic overview, zonal planning, and operations.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk IWLive Pro used for?

Autodesk IWLive Pro is an advanced real-time simulation and management software that is used for effective management of water distribution systems. It integrates seamlessly with SCADA systems to leverage real-time data from sensors and control systems. IWLive Pro offers sophisticated hydraulic modeling capabilities to accurately simulate network behavior, providing critical support for operational decision-making, emergency response, and maintenance planning.

Who uses Autodesk IWLive Pro?

Autodesk IWLive Pro is used by utilities, municipalities, local governments, operations teams, engineering consultants, and other organizations involved in the management of water distribution systems.

Do I need a subscription to InfoWorks WS Pro to use IWLive Pro?

Yes, the use of IWLive Pro is dependent on having a subscription to InfoWorks WS Pro. 

What’s included with a subscription of IWLive Pro?

A subscription to Autodesk IWLive Pro includes access to install IWLive Pro, the IWLive Pro Operator Client, and the InfoWorks simulation engine. 

Which operating system does Autodesk IWLive Pro run on?

Autodesk IWLive Pro runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10, 11. See IWLive Pro system requirements for details.

Which versions of Autodesk IWLive Pro can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your IWLive Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers. If you require older versions of IWLive Pro, please contact customer support. 

What type of subscription is available for IWLive Pro?

IWLive Pro is available as Multi User subscription, and is subject to the Multi User terms and conditions included in the Software License Agreement as well as any product-specific terms included therein.

