InfraWorks: Model building and infrastructure design concepts with real-world context

What is Autodesk InfraWorks?

Autodesk InfraWorks conceptual design software helps you model and understand design projects in context. Use it to:

  • Aggregate large amounts of data to generate information-rich context models.

  • Visualize conceptual design options for roadway, rail and transit, civil structures, and water infrastructure projects.

  • Analyze traffic flow across cities and conduct line-of-sight studies to visualize impacts of design changes.

Why use InfraWorks?

Work in real-world context

Bring together extensive data from different sources to ground your designs in reality.

Create accurate, visually rich conceptual designs

Rapidly conceptualize, evaluate, and iterate on roadway, site, rail, water, and other infrastructure projects.

Communicate ideas with stakeholders

Produce photorealistic visualizations to improve understanding and communicate your designs.

What you can do with Autodesk InfraWorks

Context modeling for site design (2:25 min.)

Generate rich context models

Aggregate large volumes of data to generate contextual models, seamlessly integrate geospatial data into designs, and model existing conditions that represent built and natural environments.

Infrastructure visualization scenarios (video: 2:51 min.)

Visualize design options and communicate design intent

Explore conceptual designs in context that allow you to visualize your project under different weather conditions or integrate your GIS data to explore existing conditions to understand design impacts.

Simulation of civil infrastructure projects (video: 1:17 min.)

Analyze design concepts with real-world context

Reduce overall design time with automated analysis and design tools. Analyze the impact of the surrounding natural and built environment within your project scope with different simulation tools.

Autodesk InfraWorks resources

Rendering of road intersection

WEBINAR

See what’s new webinar

Discover the latest capabilities to improve civil structure workflows.

Rendering of road rail station

BLOG

See what’s new in InfraWorks

See the latest updates on creating information-rich context models.

 

Rendering of bridge

ROADMAP

What’s next for InfraWorks

See what’s new in the product development pipeline with a live look at the Civil Infrastructure public roadmap.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk InfraWorks used for?

Autodesk InfraWorks lets architecture, engineering, and construction professionals model, analyze, and visualize infrastructure design concepts within the context of the built and natural environment.

Who uses Autodesk InfraWorks?

Civil engineers, civil designers, and other civil infrastructure professionals, including urban planners and surveyors, use Autodesk InfraWorks during the planning and design phase of infrastructure projects.

Which versions of Autodesk InfraWorks can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Autodesk InfraWorks subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install InfraWorks on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk InfraWorks software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my InfraWorks free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy InfraWorks. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an InfraWorks subscription cost?

The price of an annual InfraWorks subscription is  and the price of a monthly InfraWorks subscription is . The price of a 3-year InfraWorks subscription is .

See more

Compare related products

InfraWorks

InfraWorks

Civil 3D

Civil 3D

Context modeling

complete
limited

Conceptual design

complete
limited

Analysis and simulation

complete
limited

Visualization

complete
limited

Capabilities

Complete

Complete

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A