Autodesk ICMLive is a predictive modeling and monitoring software that integrates with InfoWorks ICM.
Create an operational digital twin of wastewater, stormwater, and flood management systems.
Combine hydraulic models, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), geographic information system (GIS), and weather forecast data to predict network performance.
Harvest and quality check data for accurate modeling.
Maintain and optimize system operations efficiently.
Improve operational decision making with accurate models.
Prevent CSO spills and minimize flood damage.
Connect teams and lifecycle phases with an operational digital twin.
Autodesk ICMLive is a live modeling solution that integrates with InfoWorks ICM to create an operational digital twin of wastewater, stormwater, and flood management systems. It is primarily used to predict real-time network performance, provide advance flood warnings, and enable actions to prevent flooding and sewer overflow events.
Autodesk ICMLive is used by utilities, municipalities, local governments, operations teams, environmental agencies, engineering consultants, and other organizations involved in the management of stormwater, wastewater, and flood systems.
Yes, the use of ICMLive is dependent on having a subscription of InfoWorks ICM Ultimate.
A subscription of Autodesk ICMLive includes access to install ICMLive, the ICMLive Operator Client, and the InfoWorks simulation engine.
Your ICMLive subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers. If you require older versions of ICMLive, please contact customer support.
ICMLive is available as Multi User subscription and is subject to the Multi User terms and conditions included in the Software License Agreement as well as any product-specific terms included therein.