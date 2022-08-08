How to buy
Autodesk AutoCAD Web is a trusted solution for architects, engineers, and construction professionals with the core AutoCAD® commands that you need for light editing and basic designs—all at an attractive price. With AutoCAD Web, formerly known as the AutoCAD Web App and AutoCAD Mobile App, you can:
Use familiar drafting tools online in a simplified interface
Access and update DWG™ files from anywhere
Quickly collaborate on a design directly from the job site
Access tools and commands to draft online or via mobile with the precision of AutoCAD.
Bring your team together to review and edit CAD drawings where you are.
Open files directly from Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Docs, or leading cloud storage providers.
With AutoCAD Web, you also get access to the mobile apps available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
No installation required to edit, create, share, and view CAD drawings. Simply visit web.autocad.com, sign in, and begin. Or install the mobile app and work straight from your device.
Autodesk AutoCAD Web, formerly known as the AutoCAD Web app and AutoCAD Mobile app, is used to access core Autodesk AutoCAD commands for light editing and generating fundamental designs, collaborate with others, add change notes and markups without altering an existing desktop drawing, and access CAD files in the cloud. Please see the full FAQ for more information.
Anyone interested in accessing core Autodesk AutoCAD commands on web or mobile, including viewing, editing, or creating fundamental designs.
Yes, the Autodesk AutoCAD web and mobile apps are included with an Autodesk AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT subscription.
AutoCAD on mobile can run on iOS, Android, and Windows. See AutoCAD on mobile system requirements (US Site) for version details.
AutoCAD on the web is supported by 64-bit Google Chrome, 64-bit Mozilla Firefox, and 64-bit Microsoft Edge on Windows or Mac. See AutoCAD on the web system requirements for version details.
To access AutoCAD Web, you can log in to from a supported browser or download the app on your mobile device. See support documentation (US Site) for more information.
