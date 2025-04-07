& Construction
Autodesk InfoAsset Manager is asset management software for water and wastewater systems.
Integrate data from a geographic information system (GIS), hydraulic models, and computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) platforms for a unified view of your network assets.
Consolidate data to visualize, query, and report on assets.
Make proactive and informed maintenance decisions.
Gain visibility into asset conditions for efficient maintenance.
Extend the life of your assets and ensure regulatory compliance.
Accurately plan capital investments and ensure reliability.
Integrate desktop, mobile, and web experiences across stakeholders.
Jim O'Dowd, Former Infrastructure Asset Manager, Western Virginia Water Authority
Autodesk InfoAsset Manager is a comprehensive asset management software that is used to integrate, manage, and optimize water and wastewater assets. With InfoAsset Manager, utilities can consolidate data from diverse sources and provide robust visualization, reporting, and risk-based prioritization capabilities to make informed operational decisions, plan proactive maintenance, and respond efficiently to emergencies.
Autodesk InfoAsset Manager is a comprehensive tool utilized by professionals engaged in the operations and asset management of water and wastewater systems. This powerful software is essential for utilities managing large-scale water and wastewater networks, optimizing maintenance processes, and planning capital investments. Municipalities and local governments rely on InfoAsset Manager to effectively manage city water and wastewater infrastructure, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain efficient operations. Additionally, engineering consultants use the software to offer asset management services to their clients, providing in-depth analysis and reporting on infrastructure conditions.
A subscription of InfoAsset Manager includes access to InfoAsset Mobile and InfoAsset Online. InfoAsset Mobile empowers field crews to efficiently manage and maintain assets on the go, while InfoAsset Online offers secure, real-time remote access to asset management data from any device. Together, these tools deliver up-to-date asset management data for improved operational efficiency.
InfoAsset Manager is designed to manage a wide range of asset data and information throughout its entire operational lifetime. It effectively handles water distribution and wastewater systems, including drainage systems, storm sewers, and river network systems. Additionally, InfoAsset Manager can manage configurable non-water assets such as street furniture, parks, and gas distribution networks. Vertical assets that are part of water and wastewater systems are also efficiently managed within the platform. With its comprehensive capabilities, InfoAsset Manager ensures optimal performance and maintenance of diverse infrastructure assets.
InfoAsset Manager is tightly integrated with InfoWorks ICM and InfoWorks WS Pro. Models can be easily and seamlessly synchronized on a just-in-time basis. The data and information managed in InfoAsset Manager can be leveraged by the hydraulic modeling community to verify and help calibrate models.
Ultimately, integrating InfoAsset Manager with hydraulic modeling products InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWorks ICM enables users to assess both condition and capacity of water and wastewater systems.
InfoAsset Manager runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See InfoAsset Manager system requirements for details.