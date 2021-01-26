Subheadline

Get 10% savings when you renew

To show our appreciation to you, our loyal customer, you get special renewal pricing—typically 10% less than you’d pay for a new subscription—when you renew before your subscription expires.1

How to save even more

Don't miss out on renewal-time options that can help keep more money in your pocket.

Lock in your price with a 3-year subscription & protect against price increases

Lock in your price when you renew or switch to a new subscription with a 3-year term length. By doing so, you can enjoy 3 years of worry-free access to your software, improved operational efficiencies, and predictable software budgeting.2

Get more value with an Industry Collection

For significant savings on our most powerful software for your industry in one simple package, renew or switch to a industry collection.

  • Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

    Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors. Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more.

  • Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

    Get professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning with Inventor, AutoCAD, Fusion 360, and more.

  • Media & Entertainment Collection

    Scale your studio’s rendering and simulation capabilities while equipping artists with powerful modeling and animation tools.

Don’t have a collection? Get one today.

Upgrade your plan when you renew

Now's the time to take advantage of offers that can help you get a competitive edge.

Have a multi-user subscription?

Subscriptions with multi-user access will be fully retired on August 7, 2022. Don’t miss out on a 2 for 1 limited-time offer to trade in one multi-user subscription for two named user subscriptions at a cost consistent with what you pay today.3

Discover the Premium experience

Premium plans can help businesses that manage 50 or more software subscriptions operate more efficiently with benefits such as:

  • Single sign-on

    Get added security with a one-time sign on for all Autodesk software.

  • 24/7 live support

    Live support available any time, including nights and weekends.

  • In-depth usage reports

    View and export detailed usage reports by user to gain insight into trends.

Align your subscriptions to one renewal date

Make your life easier. Save time, improve budget management, and lower operational costs by aligning the renewal dates of your subscriptions. Talk with your reseller or sales representative to see if you are eligible.

Have questions?

Need seats for additional users?

Add software seats to your subscription when it’s time to renew, so they’re automatically aligned to your current renewal date.

How to renew your subscription

The way you renew may vary depending on how you purchased your subscription

Your subscription will automatically renew unless you’ve turned auto-renew off. Simply sign in to your Autodesk Account and select the product you want to renew and verify that your auto-renew is set to on and your payment method is correct.

Prior to expiration, renewal reminders will be emailed to your Contract Manager as these subscriptions are not automatically renewed.

At renewal time, talk with your sales rep about options including adding seats, aligning subscription billing dates, upgrading to a Premium plan, or switching to an industry collection.

To renew, contact your sales representative or have us contact you.

Prior to expiration, renewal reminders will be emailed to your Contract Manager.

At renewal time, talk with your reseller about options including adding seats, aligning subscription billing dates, upgrading to a Premium plan, or switching to an industry collection. 

To renew, contact the reseller provided in your renewal notification, or use the Autodesk Reseller Locator.

Subscriptions that have expired cannot be reactivated or restarted. To use the software, simply purchase a new subscription. In many cases, you can view your purchase options for a new subscription by launching your expired software. Alternatively, you can purchase a new subscription directly from Autodesk or from an Autodesk Reseller.

See promotions, discounts, and special offers

Have renewal questions or need help?

Simply fill out the form and an Autodesk renewal specialist will contact you.

1Special renewal pricing is based on Autodesk’s suggested retail price (not including applicable tax) and excludes select products, discounts, promotions, and monthly subscriptions. Click here for a list of excluded products. The percentage of savings may vary due to the impacts of currency fluctuations. If renewing through a reseller, your price may vary as Autodesk resellers are free to determine their own pricing.

2Savings of a 3-year subscription is compared to the SRP for 3 consecutive, annual subscriptions.

3Learn more about the multi-user trade-in terms and conditions: https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/access-use/subscription-offerings/multi-user-trade-in-offer-terms. (US site)